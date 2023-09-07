FEMA Disaster Assistance teams visiting Kwethluk

On Sept. 6, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced that disaster assistance teams had scheduled a visit to Kwethluk to help people register for disaster assistance from the ice jam and snowmelt flooding that occurred this past spring.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8 and Saturday, Sept. 9, representatives from FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration, and the Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management will be in Kwethluk. They will set up at the tribal hall on 147 J Hammond Way, to register survivors for disaster assistance, and to answer questions about the application process and what happens next.

According to a press release, immediately following registration, housing inspectors will travel to the applicants’ damaged properties to perform a home inspection and personal property. FEMA staff will always have appropriate federal identification and will never charge for assistance.

If unable to apply with FEMA specialists in the field, you can also register by calling FEMA’s Alaska Hotline at 866-342-1699 between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. AKDT, Monday through Sunday. In addition, you can register by visiting disasterassistance.gov or by using the FEMA mobile app .

Language assistance is available for individuals who do not speak English well. If you require assistance, call or text 907-727-6221 or send an email to FEMA-language-access-request@fema.dhs.gov. You can also notify staff in the field.