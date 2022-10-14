Kipnuk Traditional Council tells parents to keep kids home from school

The Traditional Council in Kipnuk has told parents not to send their children to the local school until further notice.

Kipnuk’s Traditional Council “is the federally recognized government body for the Native Village of Kipnuk.

The resolution has one exemption: children who participate in athletic programs at Chief Paul Memorial School may still attend regular classes.

The traditional council approved the resolution after more than 30 parents met with council members this week to discuss concerns they have, including students’ safety. It’s unclear if any formal complaints have been filed with the Lower Kuskokwim School District, which oversees operations of Kipnuk’s School.

Roughly 200 students attend school in Kipnuk. LKSD did not respond immediately to a request for comment. According to residents in Kipnuk, the LKSD superintendent and a school board member were in Kipnuk Friday to meet with the Traditional Council.

This is a developing story.