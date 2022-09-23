Searchers have recovered the body of one of the moose hunters who went missing near Bethel in late August.

The body of Shane McIntyre was recovered on Sept. 22 at the Bethel small boat harbor, according to Bethel Search and Rescue Vice President Perry Barr. He said that a boater traveling out of the harbor on the way upriver found McIntyre’s body.

McIntyre had been missing for over three weeks, since Aug. 30, when he left Bethel to set up moose camp and never returned. The bodies of the two men he left with, Justin Crow and Carl Flynn, remain missing.

Barr said that he’s hopeful that with McIntyre’s body found, Crow and Flynn will soon be found, too.

McIntyre leaves behind a wife, five children, and his parents. A GoFundMe page set up to help support his family through this time has raised over $23,000. GoFundMe pages have also been set up for the families of Justin Crow and Carl Flynn.