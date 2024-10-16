© 2024 KYUK
Public Media for the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Former Bethel mayor Rose 'Sugar' Henderson elected to serve another term

KYUK | By Evan Erickson
Published October 16, 2024 at 10:13 AM AKDT
Bethel City Hall
Olivia Ebertz
/
KYUK

Bethel’s City Council has elected Rose “Sugar” Henderson to serve a one-year term as mayor and Teresa Keller to serve a one-year term as vice-mayor.

Henderson and Keller were elected by a secret ballot vote held during a special meeting of the Bethel City Council on Oct. 14. Henderson was also elected in 2022 to serve a one-year term as mayor. She will be taking over from former mayor and current council member Mark Springer.

As new mayor, Henderson named council representatives to the city’s various commissions and committees at the Oct. 14 meeting. This included appointing herself as council representative to the city’s Planning Commission. Other appointments include WG Anaruk to the Finance Committee; Teresa Keller to the Public Safety and Transportation Commission; Mark Springer to the Public Works Committee; Alicia Miner to the Port Commission; Mikayla Miller to the Community Parks and Recreation Committee; and Pamela Conrad to the Community Action Grant Committee.
