© 2022
Public Media for Alaska's Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

Bethel has a new mayor

KYUK | By Claire Stremple
Published October 19, 2022 at 2:48 PM AKDT
bethel_city_council.png
Christine Trudeau
/
KYUK

Bethel City Council elected a new mayor on Oct. 17. Rose “Sugar” Henderson expects to be sworn-in at the Oct. 25 meeting.

Henderson was nominated by her peers on the city council. She said that she’s still a little overwhelmed.

“It's very exciting,” she said. “I'm looking forward to the challenge and the duties as required.”

Rose_Henderson_Web.jpg
Image courtesy of the City of Bethel.
/

Henderson moved up to Bethel with her family when she was 5 years old. Before that, she would visit from Tacoma, Washington in the summers while her family worked at her grandparents’ restaurant, the Tundra Shack. She said that she’ll work for the same things as mayor as she did as a council member.

“I'm going to work really hard at beefing up the departments that are needed within our city to be able to keep our city safe and running efficiently, and doing what I can to make our little town better,” Henderson said.

Henderson will serve a one-year term as Bethel's mayor. She promised to do her best for the community, and she encouraged any residents with concerns to reach out to her.

To contact Mayor Henderson or other city council members, visit https://www.cityofbethel.org/councilmembers

Politics
Claire Stremple
See stories by Claire Stremple