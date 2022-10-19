Bethel has a new mayor

Bethel City Council elected a new mayor on Oct. 17. Rose “Sugar” Henderson expects to be sworn-in at the Oct. 25 meeting.

Henderson was nominated by her peers on the city council. She said that she’s still a little overwhelmed.

“It's very exciting,” she said. “I'm looking forward to the challenge and the duties as required.”

Image courtesy of the City of Bethel. /

Henderson moved up to Bethel with her family when she was 5 years old. Before that, she would visit from Tacoma, Washington in the summers while her family worked at her grandparents’ restaurant, the Tundra Shack. She said that she’ll work for the same things as mayor as she did as a council member.

“I'm going to work really hard at beefing up the departments that are needed within our city to be able to keep our city safe and running efficiently, and doing what I can to make our little town better,” Henderson said.

Henderson will serve a one-year term as Bethel's mayor. She promised to do her best for the community, and she encouraged any residents with concerns to reach out to her.