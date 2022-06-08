How to get your ballot counted for the June 11 US House special primary election

Saturday, June 11 is Election Day for the U.S. House special primary election. The election is to fill the final four months of the U.S. House term left vacant by the late Rep. Don Young.

Voting By-Mail

Every registered voter should have received a ballot in the mail, and some have already been mailed back to be counted. If you choose to vote by mail, all mailed ballots must be postmarked by election day on June 11. Voting officials encourage mailing ballots early. Many rural post offices are not open on Saturdays, and many rural post offices send mail to Anchorage to be postmarked.

In Bethel, Postmaster Alan Murphy says that the Bethel post office will be postmarking ballots on election day. He recommends voters ask a postal worker to postmark their ballot that day, and he advises voters not drop their ballots in the post box located in the post office parking lot on Saturday, June 11. They might not be picked up after the box is checked at 10:30 a.m.

The Alaska Division of Elections mailed 11,074 ballots to Bethel’s House District 38 voters. As of June 6, only 1,809 had been mailed back to the division to be counted.

Voting In-Person

If you would rather vote in-person, you can do that at an absentee in-person voting site. Half of the communities in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta are running such sites through Friday, June 10. These sites are not open on election day.

In Bethel, absentee in-person voting is available at the ONC main office building from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Other Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta communities that are holding absentee in-person voting are: Akiachak, Akiak, Aniak, Chevak, Crooked Creek, Emmonak, Kasigluk, Kipnuk, Kotlik, Marshall, Mountain Village, Napakiak, Napaskiak, Newtok, Nightmute, Oscarville, Pitkas Point, Quinhagak, Scammon Bay, Sleetmute, St. Mary’s, Tuluksak, and Upper Kalskag.

A ballot will be provided for you at the voting location. You do not need to bring your mailed ballot. If you cast a ballot at an absentee in-person voting site, then do not also mail in a ballot. That would result in neither ballot counting, according to the Alaska Division of Elections.

At these locations, voters can also request a replacement ballot, vote if they did not receive a ballot at their mailing address, or return their ballots.

Forty-eight candidates appear on the ballot. Pick just one in this special primary election.

Absentee In-Person Voting Locations in Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta:

Voting sites are open until June 10.

Akiachak

Voting location: Akiachak Bingo Hall

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Akiak

Voting location: Kokarmuit Corporation Building

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Aniak

Voting location: Aniak City office

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bethel

Voting location: ONC Main Building

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to noon; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Chevak

Voting location: City of Chevak

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Crooked Creek

Voting location: Crooked Creek Traditional Building

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Emmonak

Voting location: City of Emmonak Complex Building

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kasigluk

Voting location: Kasigluk Traditional Council

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kipnuk

Voting location: Qanganaq Building

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Kotlik

Voting location: Kotlik City Hall

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Marshall

Voting location: City of Marshall

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mountain Village

Voting location: Mountain Village Community Hall

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Napakiak

Voting location: Napakiak City Office

Hours: Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to noon; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Napsakiak

Voting location: City of Napaskiak, Bingo Hall

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Newtok

Voting location: Newtok Village Council Building

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Voting location: NVC Brown Building

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to noon; 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Nightmute

Voting location: City of Nightmute Building

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Oscarville

Voting location: Oscarville Tribal Building

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to noon; 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Pitkas Point

Voting location: Pitkas Point Tribal Hall

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon; 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Quinhagak

Voting location: Quinhagak City Office

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Scammon Bay

Voting location: Scammon Bay City Office

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon; 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sleetmute

Voting location: Sleetmute Traditional Council

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

St. Mary’s

Voting location: St. Mary’s City Office

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuluksak

Voting location: Tuluksak Native Community Office

Hours: Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Upper Kalskag

Voting location: Multipurpose Building

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

