Find out where you can vote in-person for the US House special primary election

Absentee in-person voting has begun for the U.S. House special primary election. The election is to fill the late Rep. Don Young’s seat in the U.S. House after he unexpectedly died in March.

It’s is the state’s first by-mail election. Ballots have been mailed out to registered voters. But if you would rather vote in-person, you can do that at an absentee in-person voting site. Half of the communities in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta will open such sites beginning May 27. The sites will be closed Memorial Day, but then reopen each weekday through June 10.

A ballot will be provided for you at the voting location. You do not need to bring your mailed ballot. If you cast a ballot at an absentee in-person voting site, then do not also mail in a ballot. That would result in neither ballot counting, according to the Alaska Division of Elections.

At these locations, voters can also request a replacement ballot, vote if they did not receive a ballot at their mailing address, or return their ballots.

If you choose to vote by mail, all mailed ballots must be postmarked by Saturday, June 11. Voting officials encourage mailing ballots early since many rural post offices send mail to Anchorage to be postmarked. Voters can also ask postmasters to postmark their ballots when delivering them to the post office.

Forty-eight candidates appear on the ballot. Pick just one in this special primary election.

Absentee In-Person Voting Locations in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta:

Voting sites are open from May 27 to June 10.

Akiachak

Voting location: Akiachak Bingo Hall

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Akiak

Voting location: Kokarmuit Corporation Building

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Aniak

Voting location: Aniak City office

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bethel

Voting location: ONC Main Building

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to noon; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Chevak

Voting location: City of Chevak

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Crooked Creek

Voting location: Crooked Creek Traditional Building

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Emmonak

Voting location: City of Emmonak Complex Building

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kasigluk

Voting location: Kasigluk Traditional Council

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kipnuk

Voting location: Qanganaq Building

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Kotlik

Voting location: Kotlik City Hall

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Marshall

Voting location: City of Marshall

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mountain Village

Voting location: Mountain Village Community Hall

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Napakiak

Voting location: Napakiak City Office

Hours: Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to noon; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Napsakiak

Voting location: City of Napaskiak, Bingo Hall

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Newtok

Voting location: Newtok Village Council Building

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Voting location: NVC Brown Building

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to noon; 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Nightmute

Voting location: City of Nightmute Building

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Oscarville

Voting location: Oscarville Tribal Building

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to noon; 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Pitkas Point

Voting location: Pitkas Point Tribal Hall

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon; 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Quinhagak

Voting location: Quinhagak City Office

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Scammon Bay

Voting location: Scammon Bay City Office

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon; 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sleetmute

Voting location: Sleetmute Traditional Council

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

St. Mary’s

Voting location: St. Mary’s City Office

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuluksak

Voting location: Tuluksak Native Community Office

Hours: Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Upper Kalskag

Voting location: Multipurpose Building

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

