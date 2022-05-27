Find out where you can vote in-person for the US House special primary election
Absentee in-person voting has begun for the U.S. House special primary election. The election is to fill the late Rep. Don Young’s seat in the U.S. House after he unexpectedly died in March.
It’s is the state’s first by-mail election. Ballots have been mailed out to registered voters. But if you would rather vote in-person, you can do that at an absentee in-person voting site. Half of the communities in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta will open such sites beginning May 27. The sites will be closed Memorial Day, but then reopen each weekday through June 10.
A ballot will be provided for you at the voting location. You do not need to bring your mailed ballot. If you cast a ballot at an absentee in-person voting site, then do not also mail in a ballot. That would result in neither ballot counting, according to the Alaska Division of Elections.
At these locations, voters can also request a replacement ballot, vote if they did not receive a ballot at their mailing address, or return their ballots.
If you choose to vote by mail, all mailed ballots must be postmarked by Saturday, June 11. Voting officials encourage mailing ballots early since many rural post offices send mail to Anchorage to be postmarked. Voters can also ask postmasters to postmark their ballots when delivering them to the post office.
Forty-eight candidates appear on the ballot. Pick just one in this special primary election.
Absentee In-Person Voting Locations in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta:
Voting sites are open from May 27 to June 10.
Akiachak
Voting location: Akiachak Bingo Hall
Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Akiak
Voting location: Kokarmuit Corporation Building
Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Aniak
Voting location: Aniak City office
Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Bethel
Voting location: ONC Main Building
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to noon; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Chevak
Voting location: City of Chevak
Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Crooked Creek
Voting location: Crooked Creek Traditional Building
Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Emmonak
Voting location: City of Emmonak Complex Building
Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Kasigluk
Voting location: Kasigluk Traditional Council
Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Kipnuk
Voting location: Qanganaq Building
Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Kotlik
Voting location: Kotlik City Hall
Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Marshall
Voting location: City of Marshall
Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Mountain Village
Voting location: Mountain Village Community Hall
Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Napakiak
Voting location: Napakiak City Office
Hours: Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to noon; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Napsakiak
Voting location: City of Napaskiak, Bingo Hall
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Newtok
Voting location: Newtok Village Council Building
Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Voting location: NVC Brown Building
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to noon; 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Nightmute
Voting location: City of Nightmute Building
Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Oscarville
Voting location: Oscarville Tribal Building
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to noon; 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Pitkas Point
Voting location: Pitkas Point Tribal Hall
Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon; 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Quinhagak
Voting location: Quinhagak City Office
Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Scammon Bay
Voting location: Scammon Bay City Office
Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon; 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Sleetmute
Voting location: Sleetmute Traditional Council
Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
St. Mary’s
Voting location: St. Mary’s City Office
Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tuluksak
Voting location: Tuluksak Native Community Office
Hours: Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Upper Kalskag
Voting location: Multipurpose Building
Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.