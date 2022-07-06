COVID-19 Call-in with YKHC: Baby vaccines and new COVID-19 treatment options

YKHC Chief of Staff Dr. Ellen Hodges and YKHC Public Health Director Brian Lefferts join us to discuss the vaccine rollout for children ages 6 months to 4 years old. They also discuss new COVID-19 treatments available to Y-K Delta residents and emphasize the importance of vaccines.

All individuals who are 6 months and older are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. If you have not already received a COVID-19 vaccine, visit the YKHC vaccine information page to learn more about how to schedule an appointment. You can also call to schedule an appointment. In Bethel, residents should call the COVID-19 hotline at 907-543-6949 to schedule an appointment at the hospital. In villages, call 907-543-6420 for information on when vaccines will arrive in your village. If the call goes to voicemail, YKHC asks callers to leave their name and contact information.

The YKHC COVID-19 call-in show takes place on the first and third Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. To have your questions answered live on air, call in to KYUK at 543-5985 or 1-800-995-8954. You can also email your questions to elle@kyuk.org.

