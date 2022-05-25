Peacetalk: TWC's legal program and advocate initiated response
Tundra Women's Coalition (TWC) Executive Director Eileen Arnold and legal advocate Yvonne "Nonni" Aloralrea discuss their organization's legal advocacy program and how it promotes justice, safety, and empowerment for victims.
Contact TWC:
24-Hour Crisis Line: 907-543-3456
Toll-Free: 1-800-478-7799
Business Line: 907-543-3444
Announcements:
- TWC has open positions. If you’re interested in applying, visit www.tundrapeace.org.
- For Pride Month, TWC's youth group, Teens Acting Against Violence (TAAV) will host a Pride event from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Lion's Club Park. All are welcome to come and show their support for the LGBTQ+ community.
- TWC has Basic Homeless Assistance Program (BHAP) assistance funds available for people facing eviction or a utility shut off. You must have proof of eviction or shut off to qualify. Call 543-3444 for more information.
- The TWC thrift store is open. This week, hours are Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 4 p.m to 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Memorial Day, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. For more information on thrift store openings, visit their Facebook page.