Health

Y-K Delta COVID-19 Case Count

KYUK | By KYUK Staff
Published March 16, 2021 at 4:29 PM AKDT
FIXED-PrimaryCOVID-Tracking-IMG-05.png

As of April 29, the Yukon Kuskokwim Health Corporation has announced: 

  • 15,589 total cases in the Y-K Delta
  • 24 new cases were reported on April 29

YKHC announced the following statuses for the COVID-19 cases:

  • 154 active
  • 50 deceased

The individuals are residents of these locations:

  • 11,987 Y-K Delta Village residents
  • 3,538 Bethel residents
  • 64 non-YK Delta residents

YKHC stated whether individuals were in the Y-K Delta while they were infectious:

  • 15,424 Y-K Delta residents were in-region while infectious
  • 64 non-residents were in-region while infectious
  • 101 residents were out of the region when infectious

YKHC has announced the following hospitalizations for COVID-19:

  • 153 people have been hospitalized in-region at YKDRH
    • 2 individuals have been hospitalized in-region in the past week.
  • 43 people have been medecvac'd to an out-of-region hospital
    • 0 residents have been medevac'ed in the past week

As of April 22, YKHC reports that 18,409 unique individuals have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series (two doses of Pizer or Moderna, one dose of JJ&J).

In alphabetical order, by community, these are the total population vaccination rates for the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta:

Everyone in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta aged five or older is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To apply to receive your vaccine, visit the COVID-19 Vaccine Information page from the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation.

