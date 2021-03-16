Y-K Delta COVID-19 Case Count

As of April 29, the Yukon Kuskokwim Health Corporation has announced:



15,589 total cases in the Y-K Delta

in the Y-K Delta 24 new cases were reported on April 29

YKHC announced the following statuses for the COVID-19 cases:



154 active

50 deceased

The individuals are residents of these locations:



11,987 Y-K Delta Village residents

residents 3,538 Bethel residents

residents 64 non-YK Delta residents



YKHC stated whether individuals were in the Y-K Delta while they were infectious:

15,424 Y-K Delta residents were in - region while infectious

were - while infectious 64 non-residents were in-region while infectious

were while infectious 101 residents were out of the region when infectious

YKHC has announced the following hospitalizations for COVID-19:

153 people have been hospitalized in-region at YKDRH

2 individuals have been hospitalized in-region in the past week.

have been hospitalized at YKDRH 43 people have been medecvac'd to an out-of-region hospital

0 residents have been medevac'ed in the past week



have been medecvac'd to an hospital

As of April 22, YKHC reports that 18,409 unique individuals have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series (two doses of Pizer or Moderna, one dose of JJ&J).

In alphabetical order, by community, these are the total population vaccination rates for the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta:

Everyone in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta aged five or older is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To apply to receive your vaccine, visit the COVID-19 Vaccine Information page from the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation.