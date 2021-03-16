Y-K Delta COVID-19 Case Count
As of April 29, the Yukon Kuskokwim Health Corporation has announced:
- 15,589 total cases in the Y-K Delta
- 24 new cases were reported on April 29
YKHC announced the following statuses for the COVID-19 cases:
- 154 active
- 50 deceased
The individuals are residents of these locations:
- 11,987 Y-K Delta Village residents
- 3,538 Bethel residents
- 64 non-YK Delta residents
YKHC stated whether individuals were in the Y-K Delta while they were infectious:
- 15,424 Y-K Delta residents were in-region while infectious
- 64 non-residents were in-region while infectious
- 101 residents were out of the region when infectious
YKHC has announced the following hospitalizations for COVID-19:
- 153 people have been hospitalized in-region at YKDRH
- 2 individuals have been hospitalized in-region in the past week.
- 43 people have been medecvac'd to an out-of-region hospital
- 0 residents have been medevac'ed in the past week
As of April 22, YKHC reports that 18,409 unique individuals have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series (two doses of Pizer or Moderna, one dose of JJ&J).
In alphabetical order, by community, these are the total population vaccination rates for the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta:
Everyone in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta aged five or older is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To apply to receive your vaccine, visit the COVID-19 Vaccine Information page from the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation.