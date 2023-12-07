© 2023 KYUK
Field Notes

Some beloved subsistence foods are missing in Hooper Bay a year after Typhoon Merbok

By Emily Schwing,
Francisco Martínezcuello
Published December 7, 2023 at 6:02 PM AKST
Emily Schwing
/
KYUK
Kavlakuaraq, also known as black berries or crowberries, are noticeably absent from the tundra that surrounds Chevak and Hooper Bay. Many residents believe salty flood waters from Typhoon Merbok’s storm surge and a cold, rainy summer have kept the plants from producing the berries which are normally plentiful.

In Hooper Bay and Chevak kavlakuaraq, also known as black berries or crowberries, are missing from the tundra.

Roy Bell, whom locals call "the botanist" has an explanation. A massive storm in 2022 brought flood waters to this part of Alaska and the tundra was inundated with salt water for days. Add to that a cold and rainy summer and Bell said it’s the perfect recipe for a blackberry crash.

“I noticed that the areas where they flooded, some of the plants, many, like the medicines and the berries, they’ve all gotten bad,” Bell said.

KYUK Senior Reporter Emily Schwing has been traveling to the coastal communities of Hooper Bay and Chevak to see how people are recovering from one of the most powerful storms to hit the state in the last five decades. She caught up with KYUK reporter Francisco Martínezcuello to share what she learned.

This episode was supported by a grant from the Center for Rural Strategies and from the nonprofit media organization Grist.

Emily Schwing
Emily Schwing is a long-time Alaska-based reporter.
Francisco Martínezcuello
Francisco Martínezcuello is the KYUK News Reporting Fellow and a graduate of UC Berkeley School of Journalism. He is also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.
