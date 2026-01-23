© 2026 KYUK
Public Media for the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

23 mushers slated to race in the 2026 Kuskokwim 300

KYUK | By Evan Erickson
Published January 23, 2026 at 9:00 AM AKST
Nine-time Kuskokwim 300 Champion Jeff King at the start of the 2025 Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race on Feb. 7, 2025.
Katie Basile
Nine-time Kuskokwim 300 Champion Jeff King at the start of the 2025 Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race on Feb. 7, 2025.

This weekend marks the 47th running of the Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race (K300). On Friday, Jan. 23 at 8 p.m., 23 mushers and their teams will set out from the Bethel riverfront for the race to Aniak and back.

The field of mushers is a mix of newcomers and veterans, each with their own place in the history of the unique race.

In his first appearance in a decade, Rohn Buser – son of mushing legend Martin Buser – will be vying for his third K300 victory. To do that, Buser will need to beat out hometown hero Pete Kaiser, who stands to become the winningest musher in K300 history if he can pull off his 10th first-place finish this year.

Five mushers will be running the race for the first time. Just one – 17-year-old Charlie Chingliak – is considered a true rookie, having never run a 300-mile race before. The teenager from Akiachak has become a name to watch in local sprint races, and he took 13th in the past two runnings of the Bogus Creek 150. Last year’s Rookie of the Year – 18-year-old Emily Robinson of Nenana – will also be racing after placing sixth in the 2025 race.

Travis Beals is signed up for the 2026 Kuskokwim 300.
1 of 23  — 20240125-Travis-Beals-2267.jpg
Travis Beals is signed up for the 2026 Kuskokwim 300.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Josh McNeal is signed up for the 2026 Kuskokwim 300.
2 of 23  — 20240125-Josh-McNeal-2252.jpg
Josh McNeal is signed up for the 2026 Kuskokwim 300.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Emily Robinson is signed up for the 2026 Kuskokwim 300.
3 of 23  — 20260122_EmilyRobinson-7669.jpg
Emily Robinson is signed up for the 2026 Kuskokwim 300.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Riley Dyche is signed up for the 2026 Kuskokwim 300.
4 of 23  — 20240125-Riley-Dyche-2271.jpg
Riley Dyche is signed up for the 2026 Kuskokwim 300.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Aidan Koskiolek is signed up for the 2026 Kuskokwim 300.
5 of 23  — 20260122_AidanKoskiolek-7634.jpg
Aidan Koskiolek is signed up for the 2026 Kuskokwim 300.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Ryan Reddington is signed up for the 2026 Kuskokwim 300.
6 of 23  — 20240125-Ryan-Reddington-2225.jpg
Ryan Reddington is signed up for the 2026 Kuskokwim 300.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Cody Strathe is signed up for the 2026 Kuskokwim 300.
7 of 23  — 20250206-Cody-Strathe-K300-9698.jpg
Cody Strathe is signed up for the 2026 Kuskokwim 300.
Jessica Klejka is signed up for the 2026 Kuskokwim 300.
8 of 23  — 20260122_JessicaKlejka-7646.jpg
Jessica Klejka is signed up for the 2026 Kuskokwim 300.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Pete Kaiser is signed up for the 2026 Kuskokwim 300.
9 of 23  — 20240125-Pete-Kaiser-2329.jpg
Pete Kaiser is signed up for the 2026 Kuskokwim 300.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Anna Berington is signed up for the 2026 Kuskokwim 300 sled dog race.
10 of 23  — 20260122_AnnaBerington-7641.jpg
Anna Berington is signed up for the 2026 Kuskokwim 300 sled dog race.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Charlie Chingliak is signed up for the 2026 Kuskokwim 300.
11 of 23  — 20260122_CharlieChingliak-7674.jpg
Charlie Chingliak is signed up for the 2026 Kuskokwim 300.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Lev Shvarts is signed up for the 2026 Kuskokwim 300.
12 of 23  — 20230126-LevShvwarts-K300-7423.JPG
Lev Shvarts is signed up for the 2026 Kuskokwim 300.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Rohn Buser is signed up for the 2026 Kuskokwim 300.
13 of 23  — 20260122_RohnBuser-7638.jpg
Rohn Buser is signed up for the 2026 Kuskokwim 300.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Aaron Peck is signed up for the 2026 Kuskokwim 300.
14 of 23  — 07_Aaron-Peck_K300.jpeg
Aaron Peck is signed up for the 2026 Kuskokwim 300.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Lauro Eklund is signed up for the 2026 Kuskokwim 300.
15 of 23  — 20260122_LauroEklund-7655.jpg
Lauro Eklund is signed up for the 2026 Kuskokwim 300.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Cim Smyth is signed up for the 2026 Kuskokwim 300.
16 of 23  — 20260122_CimSmyth-7677.jpg
Cim Smyth is signed up for the 2026 Kuskokwim 300.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Joanna Weber is signed up for the 2026 Kuskokwim 300.
17 of 23  — 20260122_JoannaWeber-7653.jpg
Joanna Weber is signed up for the 2026 Kuskokwim 300.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Sam Paperman is signed up for the 2026 Kuskokwim 300.
18 of 23  — 20260122_SamPaperman-7661.jpg
Sam Paperman is signed up for the 2026 Kuskokwim 300.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Kattijo Deeter is signed up for the 2026 Kuskokwim 300.
19 of 23  — 20240125-Kattijo-Deeter-2361.jpg
Kattijo Deeter is signed up for the 2026 Kuskokwim 300.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Jeff Deeter is signed up for the 2026 Kuskokwim 300.
20 of 23  — 20240125-Jeff-Deeter-2337.jpg
Jeff Deeter is signed up for the 2026 Kuskokwim 300.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Mike Williams Jr. is signed up for the 2026 Kuskokwim 300.
21 of 23  — 20240125-Mike-Williams-Jr-2297.jpg
Mike Williams Jr. is signed up for the 2026 Kuskokwim 300.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Wade Marrs is signed up for the 2026 Kuskokwim 300.
22 of 23  — 20250206-Wade-Marrs-K300-9685.jpg
Wade Marrs is signed up for the 2026 Kuskokwim 300.
Katie Baldwin Basile
Bailey Vitello is signed up for the 2026 Kuskokwim 300.
23 of 23  — 20240125-Bailey-Vitello-2324.jpg
Bailey Vitello is signed up for the 2026 Kuskokwim 300.
Katie Baldwin Basile

Bitter cold snaps locally and across the state in recent weeks have not made training easy for mushers. But race conditions for this year’s K300 should be milder, with daytime highs between 21 and 27 degrees Fahrenheit and nighttime lows of between 12 and 24 degrees Fahrenheit. Mushers could see a brief patch of freezing rain turn into snow in the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 25. Northeast winds aren’t forecast to exceed 20 miles per hour over the weekend.

Mushers are required to take six hours of rest throughout the race, split as they see fit between the outgoing Kalskag checkpoint, Aniak checkpoint, and the incoming checkpoint in Kalskag. All mushers must also take a four-hour rest in Tuluksak before the final 50-mile push to Bethel.

The mushers are competing for a cut of a $200,000 purse, the largest in the world for this race distance. The winner will take home at least $30,000.

Mushers will start from the Kuskokwim River in front of Bethel. Fireworks will blast off from the riverfront 15 minutes after the last teams have left the chute.

Keep up with the race action by tuning in to KYUK 640AM. We’ll have reporters doing commentary, interviews at the start and finish, and a reporter covering the race from Aniak. The K300 Race Committee will be live streaming the start and finish, and KYUK will be posting updates regularly to our website, Facebook, and Instagram pages. You can follow teams on the race’s online GPS tracker, which will also be pinned to the top of KYUK’s web page.
Tags
Kuskokwim 300 Kuskokwim 300
Evan Erickson
Evan Erickson is KYUK's news director. He has previously worked as a copy editor, audio engineer and freelance journalist.
See stories by Evan Erickson
Related Content