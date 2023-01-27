© 2023 KYUK
21 mushers are slated to race the 2023 Kuskokwim 300

KYUK | By Ben Matheson
Published January 27, 2023 at 12:51 PM AKST
drive-download-20230127T193320Z-001/20230126-JessicaKlejka-K300-7438.JPG
1 of 21  — drive-download-20230127T193320Z-001/20230126-JessicaKlejka-K300-7438.JPG
Jessica Klejka will leave the chute in position number 1 in the 2023 Kuskokwim 300 on Jan. 27, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
Katie Basile / Katie Basile
51849493802_a0595cfc62_o.jpg
2 of 21  — 51849493802_a0595cfc62_o.jpg
Pete Kaiser will leave the chute in position number 2 in the 2023 Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race on Jan. 27, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
Katie Basile/Katie Basile
drive-download-20230127T193320Z-001/20230126-IsaacUnderwood-K300-7433.JPG
3 of 21  — drive-download-20230127T193320Z-001/20230126-IsaacUnderwood-K300-7433.JPG
Isaac Underwood will leave the chute in position number 3 in the 2023 Kuskokwim 300 on Jan. 27, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
Katie Basile / Katie Basile
drive-download-20230127T193320Z-001/20230126-BrentSass-K300-7409.JPG
4 of 21  — drive-download-20230127T193320Z-001/20230126-BrentSass-K300-7409.JPG
Brent Sass will leave the chute in position number 4 in the 2023 Kuskokwim 300 on Jan. 27, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
Katie Basile / Katie Basile
drive-download-20230127T193404Z-001/JohnSnyder-20230113-BCreek-4663.JPG
5 of 21  — drive-download-20230127T193404Z-001/JohnSnyder-20230113-BCreek-4663.JPG
John Snyder will leave the chute in position number 5 in the 2023 Kuskokwim 300 on Jan. 27, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
Katie Basile / Katie Basile
drive-download-20230127T193320Z-001/20230126-CimSmyth-K300-7448.JPG
6 of 21  — drive-download-20230127T193320Z-001/20230126-CimSmyth-K300-7448.JPG
Cim Smyth will leave the chute in position number 6 in the 2023 Kuskokwim 300 on Jan. 27, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
Katie Basile / Katie Basile
drive-download-20230127T193320Z-001/20230126-ReeseMadden-K300-7380.JPG
7 of 21  — drive-download-20230127T193320Z-001/20230126-ReeseMadden-K300-7380.JPG
Reese Madden will leave the chute in position number 7 in the 2023 Kuskokwim 300 on Jan. 27, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
Katie Basile / Katie Basile
drive-download-20230127T193320Z-001/20230126-MattFailor-K300-7386.JPG
8 of 21  — drive-download-20230127T193320Z-001/20230126-MattFailor-K300-7386.JPG
Matt Failor will leave the chute in position number 8 in the 2023 Kuskokwim 300 on Jan. 27, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
Katie Basile / Katie Basile
drive-download-20230127T193320Z-001/20230126-EddieBurkeJr-K300-7384.JPG
9 of 21  — drive-download-20230127T193320Z-001/20230126-EddieBurkeJr-K300-7384.JPG
Eddie Burke Jr. will leave the chute in position number 9 in the 2023 Kuskokwim 300 on Jan. 27, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
Katie Basile / Katie Basile
drive-download-20230127T193320Z-001/20230126-WillRhodes-K300-7458.JPG
10 of 21  — drive-download-20230127T193320Z-001/20230126-WillRhodes-K300-7458.JPG
Will Rhodes will leave the chute in position number 10 in the 2023 Kuskokwim 300 on Jan. 27, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
Katie Basile / Katie Basile
drive-download-20230127T193320Z-001/20230126-PaigeDrobny-K300-7397.JPG
11 of 21  — drive-download-20230127T193320Z-001/20230126-PaigeDrobny-K300-7397.JPG
Paige Drobny will leave the chute in position number 11 in the 2023 Kuskokwim 300 on Jan. 27, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
Katie Basile / Katie Basile
drive-download-20230127T193320Z-001/20230126-JoshMcNeal-K300-7426.JPG
12 of 21  — drive-download-20230127T193320Z-001/20230126-JoshMcNeal-K300-7426.JPG
Josh McNeal will leave the chute in position number 12 in the 2023 Kuskokwim 300 on Jan. 27, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
Katie Basile / Katie Basile
drive-download-20230127T193320Z-001/20230126-JeffDeeter-K300-7393.JPG
13 of 21  — drive-download-20230127T193320Z-001/20230126-JeffDeeter-K300-7393.JPG
Jeffery Deeter will leave the chute in position number 13 in the 2023 Kuskokwim 300 on Jan. 27, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
Katie Basile / Katie Basile
drive-download-20230127T193320Z-001/20230126-DaveTurner-K300-7450.JPG
14 of 21  — drive-download-20230127T193320Z-001/20230126-DaveTurner-K300-7450.JPG
Dave Turner will leave the chute in position number 14 in the 2023 Kuskokwim 300 on Jan. 27, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
Katie Basile / Katie Basile
drive-download-20230127T193404Z-001/JasonPavila-20230113-BCreek-4673.JPG
15 of 21  — drive-download-20230127T193404Z-001/JasonPavila-20230113-BCreek-4673.JPG
Jason Pavila will leave the chute in position number 15 in the 2023 Kuskokwim 300 on Jan. 27, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
Katie Basile / Katie Basile
drive-download-20230127T193404Z-001/RichieDiehl-20230113-BCreek-4699.JPG
16 of 21  — drive-download-20230127T193404Z-001/RichieDiehl-20230113-BCreek-4699.JPG
Richie Diehl will leave the chute in position number 16 in the 2023 Kuskokwim 300 on Jan. 27, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
Katie Basile / Katie Basile
drive-download-20230127T193320Z-001/20230126-LevShvwarts-K300-7423.JPG
17 of 21  — drive-download-20230127T193320Z-001/20230126-LevShvwarts-K300-7423.JPG
Lev Shvarts will leave the chute in position number 17 in the 2023 Kuskokwim 300 on Jan. 27, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
Katie Basile / Katie Basile
drive-download-20230127T193320Z-001/20230126-JacobWitkop-K300-7419.JPG
18 of 21  — drive-download-20230127T193320Z-001/20230126-JacobWitkop-K300-7419.JPG
Jacob Witkop will leave the chute in position number 18 in the 2023 Kuskokwim 300 on Jan. 27, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
Katie Basile / Katie Basile
drive-download-20230127T193404Z-001/JackieLarson-20230113-BCreek-4682.JPG
19 of 21  — drive-download-20230127T193404Z-001/JackieLarson-20230113-BCreek-4682.JPG
Jackie Larson will leave the chute in position number 19 in the 2023 Kuskokwim 300 on Jan. 27, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
Katie Basile / Katie Basile
drive-download-20230127T193404Z-001/NateDeHann-20230113-BCreek-4690.JPG
20 of 21  — drive-download-20230127T193404Z-001/NateDeHann-20230113-BCreek-4690.JPG
Nate DeHaan will leave the chute in position number 20 in the 2023 Kuskokwim 300 on Jan. 27, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
Katie Basile / Katie Basile
drive-download-20230127T193320Z-001/20230126-TwylaElhardt-K300-7403.JPG
21 of 21  — drive-download-20230127T193320Z-001/20230126-TwylaElhardt-K300-7403.JPG
Twyla Elhardt will leave the chute in position number 21 in the 2023 Kuskokwim 300 on Jan. 27, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
Katie Basile / Katie Basile

Three past champions will race in the 44th running of the Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race starting Jan. 27. The race runs from Bethel up the frozen Kuskokwim River to Aniak and back, bringing together 21 top mushers from the Kuskokwim and from across Alaska.

2022 winner Pete Kaiser of Bethel is back to seek his seventh win. Only Jeff King has more titles than Kaiser with nine victories. 2021 champion Richie Diehl and 2019 winner Matthew Failor join a competitive field that includes defending Iditarod champion Brent Sass.

Bethel musher Twyla Elhardt is racing in her first 300-mile race and is the only rookie competing. Three others are in Bethel for their first K300: Josh McNeal, Jeffery Deeter, and Jacob Witkop, though they have finished a 300-mile race before and will not be in the running for the Rookie of the Year prize.

Teams can expect a warm race with snow, rain, and temperatures reaching the mid-30s. And in the days leading up to the race, Richie Diehl has been tracking the weather.

“During Kusko week, you're following the forecast, following the forecast. It's always something with the forecast, you know. And if you let it get to you it gets kind of stressful, and I definitely let it get to me sometimes,” said Diehl. So it's like, just get out there because once you're out on the trail, it doesn't seem as bad as what you put in your head.”

Mushers take only 10 hours of discretionary rest, split up in the Kalskag and Aniak checkpoints as they choose. On the return trail, all mushers rest their teams for four hours in Tuluksak before the final 50 miles into Bethel.

They will compete for one of the richest purses in all of sled dog racing. The winner earns a prize of $25,000. The race starts at 6:30 p.m. in Bethel.

Ben Matheson
Ben Matheson has worked as a reporter for KYUK in Bethel and KNOM in Nome.
See stories by Ben Matheson