© 2024 KYUK
Public Media for Alaska's Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

23 mushers slated to race in the 2024 Kuskokwim 300

KYUK | By Sage Smiley
Published January 25, 2024 at 9:31 PM AKST
Joe Taylor, 2024 Kuskokwim 300
1 of 23  — Headshots/20240125-Joe-Taylor-2313.jpg
Joe Taylor, 2024 Kuskokwim 300
Katie Baldwin Basile
Pete Kaiser, 2024 Kuskokwim 300
2 of 23  — Headshots/20240125-Pete-Kaiser-2329.jpg
Pete Kaiser, 2024 Kuskokwim 300
Katie Baldwin Basile
Josh McNeal, 2024 Kuskokwim 300
3 of 23  — Headshots/20240125-Josh-McNeal-2252.jpg
Josh McNeal, 2024 Kuskokwim 300
Katie Baldwin Basile
Raymond Alexie, 2024 Kuskokwim 300
4 of 23  — Headshots/20240125-Raymond-Alexie-2365.jpg
Raymond Alexie, 2024 Kuskokwim 300
Katie Baldwin Basile
Dave Turner, 2024 Kuskokwim 300
5 of 23  — Headshots/20240125-Dave-Turner-2346.jpg
Dave Turner, 2024 Kuskokwim 300
Katie Baldwin Basile
John Snyder, 2024 Kuskokwim 300
6 of 23  — Headshots/20240125-John-Snyder-2340.jpg
John Snyder, 2024 Kuskokwim 300
Katie Baldwin Basile
Hunter Keefe, 2024 Kuskokwim 300
7 of 23  — Headshots/20240125-Hunter-Keefe-2228.jpg
Hunter Keefe, 2024 Kuskokwim 300
Katie Baldwin Basile
Gabe Dunham, 2024 Kuskokwim 300
8 of 23  — Headshots/20240125-Gabe-Dunham-2345.jpg
Gabe Dunham, 2024 Kuskokwim 300
Katie Baldwin Basile
Fr. Alexander Larson, 2024 Kuskokwim 300
9 of 23  — Headshots/20240125-Fr.-Larson-2308.jpg
Fr. Alexander Larson, 2024 Kuskokwim 300
Katie Baldwin Basile
Matt Failor, 2024 Kuskokwim 300
10 of 23  — Headshots/20240125-Matthew-Failor-2373.jpg
Matt Failor, 2024 Kuskokwim 300
Katie Baldwin Basile
Jessica Klejka, 2024 Kuskokwim 300
11 of 23  — Headshots/20240125-Jessica-Klejka-2326.jpg
Jessica Klejka, 2024 Kuskokwim 300
Katie Baldwin Basile
Richie Diehl, 2024 Kuskokwim 300
12 of 23  — Headshots/20240125-Richie-Diehl-2334.jpg
Richie Diehl, 2024 Kuskokwim 300
Katie Baldwin Basile
Riley Dyche, 2024 Kuskokwim 300
13 of 23  — Headshots/20240125-Riley-Dyche-2271.jpg
Riley Dyche, 2024 Kuskokwim 300
Katie Baldwin Basile
KattiJo Deeter, 2024 Kuskokwim 300
14 of 23  — Headshots/20240125-Kattijo-Deeter-2361.jpg
Kattijo Deeter, 2024 Kuskokwim 300
Katie Baldwin Basile
Jason Pavila, 2024 Kuskokwim 300
15 of 23  — Headshots/20240125-Jason-Pavila-2356.jpg
Jason Pavila, 2024 Kuskokwim 300
Katie Baldwin Basile
Bailey Vitello, 2024 Kuskokwim 300
16 of 23  — Headshots/20240125-Bailey-Vitello-2324.jpg
Bailey Vitello, 2024 Kuskokwim 300
Katie Baldwin Basile
Dakota Schlosser, 2024 Kuskokwim 300
17 of 23  — Headshots/20240125-Dakota-Schlosser-2295.jpg
Dakota Schlosser, 2024 Kuskokwim 300
Katie Baldwin Basile
Ryan Reddington, 2024 Kuskokwim 300
18 of 23  — Headshots/20240125-Ryan-Reddington-2225.jpg
Ryan Reddington, 2024 Kuskokwim 300
Katie Baldwin Basile
Ebbe Winstrup Pedersen, 2024 Kuskokwim 300
19 of 23  — Headshots/20240125-Ebbe-Winstrup-Pedersen-2291.jpg
Ebbe Winstrup Pedersen, 2024 Kuskokwim 300
Katie Baldwin Basile
Jeff Deeter, 2024 Kuskokwim 300
20 of 23  — Headshots/20240125-Jeff-Deeter-2337.jpg
Jeff Deeter, 2024 Kuskokwim 300
Katie Baldwin Basile
Ramey Smyth, 2024 Kuskokwim 300
21 of 23  — Headshots/20240125-Ramey-Smyth-2274.jpg
Ramey Smyth, 2024 Kuskokwim 300
Katie Baldwin Basile
Isaac Underwood, 2024 Kuskokwim 300
22 of 23  — Headshots/20240125-Isaac-Underwood-2360.jpg
Isaac Underwood, 2024 Kuskokwim 300
Katie Baldwin Basile
Travis Beals, 2024 Kuskokwim 300
23 of 23  — Headshots/20240125-Travis-Beals-2267.jpg
Travis Beals, 2024 Kuskokwim 300
Katie Baldwin Basile

This weekend marks the 45th running of the Kuskokwim 300 sled dog race, which is set to put 23 teams to the test in what’s expected to be a cold, fast race.

The stacked field of mushers includes four former K300 champions, including defending champ Pete Kaiser, as well as Matt Failor (2019), Richie Diehl (2021) and Ramey Smith (1995). Defending Iditarod champion Ryan Redington will also be racing in his first K300. And while Kwethluk musher Raymond Alexie is a newcomer to the 300-mile distance, he’s won every race he’s entered in the past two years.

Racers can expect a cold and clear weekend, with daytime highs between zero and fifteen below and nighttime lows 20- to 30-below. Winds are expected to be less intense than previous forecasts – between 10 and 20 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

Mushers are required to take six hours of rest throughout the race, split as they see fit between the outgoing Kalskag checkpoint, Aniak checkpoint, and coming back through Kalskag. All mushers also must take a four-hour rest in Tuluksak before the final 50-mile push back to Bethel.

They’re competing for a cut of a $185,000 purse, the largest purse in the world for this race distance. The winner will take home $28,500. Mushers will start from the Kuskokwim River in front of town, starting at 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 26.

Follow the race by listening in to KYUK 640AM. We'll have reporters and be live-streaming the start and finish, as well as reporters covering the race from Kalskag and Aniak. We'll also be posting updates regularly to our website, Facebook, and Instagram pages.

Plus, the K300 will be regularly posting updates on its website and Facebook page. And you can follow teams on the race’s online GPS tracker.
Kuskokwim 300
Sage Smiley
Sage Smiley is KYUK's news director.
See stories by Sage Smiley