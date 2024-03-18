First in the Campout Race, Raymond Alexie secures second Delta Championship Series win

With warm weather on the way, local mushers had one last chance to race on cold and fast trails for the Campout Race, the final installment of the Kuskokwim 300 (K300)-sponsored Delta Championship series.

Twelve mushers dallied up the Kuskokwim River to the Gweek River, about 42 miles north of Bethel, to camp overnight before racing back to town on March 17.

Kwethluk’s Raymond Alexie finished first, cinching his second win in the second annual Delta Championship Series – five races throughout the season, with points allocated to mushers based on where they place in each race. Alexie’s lead was strong enough that he skipped one of the five races entirely and still pulled off a win.

Second place went to John George, third to Mike Williams Jr., fourth was Jason Pavila, fifth to Tory Fitzpatrick, sixth Kenneth Schneider, seventh Charlie Chingliak, eighth Robert Charles Jr., ninth Dray Pasitnak, 10th place Solomon Olick, 11th Leighton Wassillie, and 12th Carl Ekamrak.

K300 Race Manager Paul Basile said on a race livestream that the Campout Race brings an end to the 2023-2024 K300 Race Committee racing season as well.

“Another winter with seven sled dog races here on the Kuskokwim River,” Basile said. “Four-hundred thousand dollars in prize money paid out, including $25,000 today. We're always glad when the weather lets us get in all our races as it did this year, and we look forward to another season next year. So thanks everyone for watching and following along and cheering on your favorite mushers. And we'll see you soon.”

In addition to the largest cut of the $25,000 Campout Race purse, Raymond Alexie wins a $5,000 credit with Underdog Feeds, a $1,000 credit with Northern Air Cargo, and a new iPhone 15.

Second-place Delta Championship finisher Tagalong Kennel (Darren George and John George) wins a $500 credit with Northern Air Cargo, and third-place finisher Jason Pavila with Bad River Kennel wins $250 with Northern Air Cargo.