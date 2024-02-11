Raymond Alexie successfully defends Bogus Creek 150 title in the 2024 race

Kwethluk’s Raymond Alexie has successfully defended his title in the 2024 Bogus Creek 150 Sled Dog Race.

Alexie arrived at the finish line shortly after 9:00 a.m. on Sunday (Feb. 11) with his full 10-dog team.

It’s his third win of the regional racing season – Alexie also won the K300 committee’s Season Opener and the Holiday Classic this year. He scratched from this year’s Kuskokwim 300 around two-thirds of the way through that race.

Throughout the first half of the race, Alexie worked his way up the field and arrived at the Bogus Creek checkpoint in the lead, just one minute ahead of rookie Darren George, who was hot on Alexie’s tail. Alexie grew that narrow lead throughout the second half of the race, finishing around five miles ahead of the next competitor, Bethel musher Pete Kaiser.

Alexie takes home $12,000 from a $75,000 total race purse. It’s a 25% increase compared to last year’s Bogus Creek 150 purse.

His Bogus 150 win also brings him closer to another win in the Kuskokwim 300’s Delta Championship Series, which he swept in its inaugural year last year. The next in the five-race series is the February 50 Doubles, scheduled for February 24.

As of Sunday morning, mushers are still arriving to the finish of the 2024 Bogus Creek 150. This article will be updated with a more comprehensive race wrap-up by Sunday evening (Feb. 11).