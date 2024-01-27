© 2024 KYUK
Kwethluk’s Raymond Alexie has dropped out of the K300

KYUK | By Sage Smiley
Published January 27, 2024 at 10:01 PM AKST
Raymond Alexie of Kwethluk prepares his dogs for the 45th annual Kuskokwim 300. Jan. 26, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
20-year-old Kwethluk musher Raymond Alexie has scratched from this year’s Kuskokwim 300 sled dog race. The K300 race committee reports that Alexie and his team were in good condition en route to Kalskag as of just before 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27.

Alexie had been undefeated since 2023. It was his first time running the Kuskokwim 300, and he was the only musher in the race eligible to win Rookie of the Year.

Akiachak musher John Snyder also dropped out of the race earlier Saturday afternoon, citing frostbite among his dog team.
