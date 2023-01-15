Raymond Alexie Wins 2023 Bogus Creek 150

Kwethluk musher Raymond Alexie has won his first Bogus Creek 150 Sled Dog Race. He arrived in Bethel shortly after 7:00 a.m. Sunday morning with a team of 10 dogs to a crowd of cheering supporters.

The 19-year-old notched his third win of the season, adding to his victories in the Season Opener and the Holiday Classic one week ago.

Alexie was one minute behind defending champion Pete Kaiser at the Bogus Creek checkpoint Saturday evening at the start of the four hour mandatory rest. After his early morning departure, Alexie separated from the field and secured the biggest win of his mushing career. Alexie was the rookie of the year in his 2021 race.

Alexie wins $8,775 from the race’s $60,000 purse.

