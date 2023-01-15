© 2023 KYUK
Public Media for Alaska's Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kuskokwim 300

Raymond Alexie Wins 2023 Bogus Creek 150

KYUK | By Ben Matheson
Published January 15, 2023 at 7:29 AM AKST
alexie2.jpeg
Katie Basile
/
Raymond Alexie won the 2023 Bogus Creek 150 Sunday morning in Bethel.

Kwethluk musher Raymond Alexie has won his first Bogus Creek 150 Sled Dog Race. He arrived in Bethel shortly after 7:00 a.m. Sunday morning with a team of 10 dogs to a crowd of cheering supporters.

The 19-year-old notched his third win of the season, adding to his victories in the Season Opener and the Holiday Classic one week ago.

Alexie was one minute behind defending champion Pete Kaiser at the Bogus Creek checkpoint Saturday evening at the start of the four hour mandatory rest. After his early morning departure, Alexie separated from the field and secured the biggest win of his mushing career. Alexie was the rookie of the year in his 2021 race.

Alexie wins $8,775 from the race’s $60,000 purse.

Kuskokwim 300
Ben Matheson
Ben Matheson has worked as a reporter for KYUK in Bethel and KNOM in Nome.
See stories by Ben Matheson
Related Content
Load More