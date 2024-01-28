Slideshow: Finish of the 2024 Kuskokwim 300
1 of 18 — 20230128-K300-KBasile-3333.jpg
Pete Kaiser wins his eighth Kuskokwim 300 on January 28, 2024.
2 of 18 — 20230128-K300-KBasile-3372.jpg
Pete Kaiser wins his eighth Kuskokwim 300 on January 28, 2024.
3 of 18 — 20230128-K300-KBasile-3455.jpg
Matthew and Liz Failor pose for a photo moments after Matthew finished the Kuskokwim 300 sled dog race in second place. Matt and Liz's baby, Theo, is tucked into her coat.January 28, 2024.
4 of 18 — 20230128-K300-KBasile-3477.jpg
Matthew Failor kisses his dog, Saga, after crossing the Kuskokwim 300 finish line in second place. January 28, 2024.
5 of 18 — 20230128-K300-KBasile-3511.jpg
Travis Beals at the finish line of the Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race. Travis crossed the finish line in 3rd place. January 28, 2024.
6 of 18 — 20230128-K300-KBasile-3684.jpg
Lucy Dhaemers holds up signs she made for musher, Kattijo Deeter, at the Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race finish. January 28, 2024.
7 of 18 — 240128-K300Finish-MCDolan-03300.jpg
A member of Jeff Deeter's team pokes its head out of a sled at the finish line of the Kuskokwim 300. Jan. 28, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
8 of 18 — 20230128-K300-KBasile-3539.jpg
Hunter Keefe takes care of his dogs at the finish line of the Kuskokwim 300. Hunter placed 4th in the sled dog race. January 28, 2024.
9 of 18 — 20230128-K300-KBasile-3607.jpg
Richie Diehl races to a 5th place finish in the Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race. Richie is pictured here with his on-year-old son, Nolan. January 28, 2024.
10 of 18 — 20230128-K300-KBasile-3666.jpg
Richie Diehl and Kattijo Deeter joke with each other at the Kuskokwim 300 finish line. The two ran a close race but Richie passed Kattijo just a few miles from Bethel for a 5th place finish. January 28, 2024.
11 of 18 — 20230128-K300-KBasile-3697.jpg
Ryan Redington crosses the finish line in 7th place in the Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race. January 28, 2024.
12 of 18 — 240128-K300Finish-MCDolan-03326.jpg
Jeff and KattiJo Deeter, in 10th and6th place respectively, at the finish line of the Kuskokwim 300. Jan. 28, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
13 of 18 — 240128-K300Finish-MCDolan-909141.jpg
Fr. Alexander Larson approaches the finish line of the Kuskokwim 300 on Jan. 28, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
14 of 18 — 240128-K300Finish-MCDolan-03401.jpg
Fr. Alexander Larson of Napaskiak celebrates his third time finishing the Kuskokwim 300 on Jan. 28, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
15 of 18 — 240128-K300Finish-MCDolan-03213.jpg
Sled dogs enjoy well-deserved pets after crossing the finish line of the Kuskokwim 300 on Jan. 28, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
16 of 18 — 240128-K300Finish-MCDolan-03230.jpg
Riley Dyche and Isabel List at the finish line of the Kuskokwim 300 following Dyche's 8th place finish in the race. Jan. 28, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
17 of 18 — 240128-K300Finish-MCDolan-03447.jpg
Joe Taylor and his lead dogs following his 12th place finish in the Kuskokwim 300 on Jan. 28, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
18 of 18 — 240128-K300Finish-MCDolan-03469.jpg
Jessica Klejka and her lead dogs following her 13th place finish in the Kuskokwim 300 on Jan. 28, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Mushers racing in the 45th running of the Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race began to cross the finish line on the Kuskokwim River the morning of Jan. 28, 2024. Pete Kaiser placed first, earning his 8th K300 title. In second place was Matt Failor, and in third Travis Beals.