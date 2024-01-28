Pete Kaiser wins his 8th Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race title

Bethel musher Pete Kaiser has won his eighth Kuskokwim 300 (K300) Sled Dog Race title. The 36-year-old musher arrived in Bethel at 9:25 a.m. on Jan. 28 after distancing Matthew Failor and Travis Beals in the final hours of racing in frigid temperatures. He finished the race with all 12 dogs that he brought to the starting line, although Kaiser said at the finish line that one dog rode in the sled for the final miles into Bethel.

Kaiser remains the second-winningest K300 musher. Jeff King has won the Kuskokwim 300 nine times.

Kaiser had to beat three past champions and the defending Iditarod champion among the field of 23 racers.

Kaiser left the Kalskag checkpoint on Jan. 27 just two minutes in front of 2019 winner Failor. He had the fastest team on the run from Aniak through the Whitefish Lake loop to Kalskag, and he kept his speed up. On the trail downriver to Tuluksak, Kaiser again had the fastest team and added 35 minutes to his lead over Failor. It’s a familiar dynamic at the front of the race: in 2022 and 2023 Kaiser finished first while Failor notched second place.

Kaiser left Tuluksak at 4:33 a.m. on Jan. 28 for a final 50 miles of racing after taking four hours of mandatory rest.

Kaiser wins $28,500 from a $185,000 purse for the victory.

Kaiser has won eight of the past 10 Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Races. Since his first win in 2015, only Failor in 2019 and Richie Diehl in 2021 have finished in front of him.