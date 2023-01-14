2023 Bogus Creek 150: Mushers Slideshow
1 of 15 — RaymondAlexie-20230113-BCreek-4709.JPG
Raymond Alexie in Bethel, Alaska on January 13, 2023. Bogus Creek 150 headshot.
Katie Basile
2 of 15 — NateDeHann-20230113-BCreek-4690.JPG
Nate DeHaan in Bethel, Alaska on January 13, 2023. Bogus Creek 150 headshot.
Katie Basile
3 of 15 — MikeWilliamsJr20230113-BCreek-4655.JPG
Mike Williams Jr. in Bethel, Alaska on January 13, 2023. Bogus Creek 150 headshot.
Katie Basile
4 of 15 — MauriceAndrews-20230113-BCreek-4737.JPG
Maurice Andrews in Bethel, Alaska on January 13, 2023. Bogus Creek 150 headshot.
Katie Basile
5 of 15 — JimGeorge-20230113-BCreek-4668.JPG
Jim George in Bethel, Alaska on January 13, 2023. Bogus Creek 150 headshot.
Katie Basile
6 of 15 — JackieLarson-20230113-BCreek-4682.JPG
Jackie Larson in Bethel, Alaska on January 13, 2023. Bogus Creek 150 headshot.
Katie Basile
7 of 15 — JasonPavila-20230113-BCreek-4673.JPG
Jason Pavila in Bethel, Alaska on January 13, 2023. Bogus Creek 150 headshot.
Katie Basile
8 of 15 — JohnSnyder-20230113-BCreek-4663.JPG
John Snyder in Bethel, Alaska on January 13, 2023. Bogus Creek 150 headshot.
Katie Basile
9 of 15 — ColtonNapoka-20230113-BCreek-4733.JPG
Colton Napoka in Bethel, Alaska on January 13, 2023. Bogus Creek 150 headshot.
Katie Basile
10 of 15 — RichieDiehl-20230113-BCreek-4699.JPG
Richie Diehl in Bethel, Alaska on January 13, 2023. Bogus Creek 150 headshot.
Katie Basile
11 of 15 — HenryNapoka-20230113-BCreek-4754.JPG
Henry Napoka in Bethel, Alaska on January 13, 2023. Bogus Creek 150 headshot.
Katie Basile
12 of 15 — PeteKaiser-20230113-BCreek-4703.JPG
Pete Kaiser in Bethel, Alaska on January 13, 2023. Bogus Creek 150 headshot.
Katie Basile
13 of 15 — RonKaiser-20230113-BCreek-4729.JPG
Ron Kaiser in Bethel, Alaska on January 13, 2023. Bogus Creek 150 headshot.
Katie Basile
14 of 15 — SolomonOlick-20230113-BCreek-4745.JPG
Solomon Olick in Bethel, Alaska on January 13, 2023. Bogus Creek 150 headshot.
Katie Basile
15 of 15 — LeightonWassilie-20230113-BCreek-4721.JPG
Leighton Wassilie in Bethel, Alaska on January 13, 2023. Bogus Creek 150 headshot.
Katie Basile
15 mushers will race from Bethel to Bogus Creek and back in the 2023 Bogus Creek 150. The race starts at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 14th in Bethel.