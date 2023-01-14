© 2023 KYUK
Kuskokwim 300

2023 Bogus Creek 150: Mushers Slideshow

KYUK | By Katie Basile
Published January 14, 2023 at 1:34 PM AKST
RaymondAlexie-20230113-BCreek-4709.JPG
1 of 15  — RaymondAlexie-20230113-BCreek-4709.JPG
Raymond Alexie in Bethel, Alaska on January 13, 2023. Bogus Creek 150 headshot.
Katie Basile
NateDeHann-20230113-BCreek-4690.JPG
2 of 15  — NateDeHann-20230113-BCreek-4690.JPG
Nate DeHaan in Bethel, Alaska on January 13, 2023. Bogus Creek 150 headshot.
Katie Basile
MikeWilliamsJr20230113-BCreek-4655.JPG
3 of 15  — MikeWilliamsJr20230113-BCreek-4655.JPG
Mike Williams Jr. in Bethel, Alaska on January 13, 2023. Bogus Creek 150 headshot.
Katie Basile
MauriceAndrews-20230113-BCreek-4737.JPG
4 of 15  — MauriceAndrews-20230113-BCreek-4737.JPG
Maurice Andrews in Bethel, Alaska on January 13, 2023. Bogus Creek 150 headshot.
Katie Basile
JimGeorge-20230113-BCreek-4668.JPG
5 of 15  — JimGeorge-20230113-BCreek-4668.JPG
Jim George in Bethel, Alaska on January 13, 2023. Bogus Creek 150 headshot.
Katie Basile
JackieLarson-20230113-BCreek-4682.JPG
6 of 15  — JackieLarson-20230113-BCreek-4682.JPG
Jackie Larson in Bethel, Alaska on January 13, 2023. Bogus Creek 150 headshot.
Katie Basile
JasonPavila-20230113-BCreek-4673.JPG
7 of 15  — JasonPavila-20230113-BCreek-4673.JPG
Jason Pavila in Bethel, Alaska on January 13, 2023. Bogus Creek 150 headshot.
Katie Basile
JohnSnyder-20230113-BCreek-4663.JPG
8 of 15  — JohnSnyder-20230113-BCreek-4663.JPG
John Snyder in Bethel, Alaska on January 13, 2023. Bogus Creek 150 headshot.
Katie Basile
ColtonNapoka-20230113-BCreek-4733.JPG
9 of 15  — ColtonNapoka-20230113-BCreek-4733.JPG
Colton Napoka in Bethel, Alaska on January 13, 2023. Bogus Creek 150 headshot.
Katie Basile
RichieDiehl-20230113-BCreek-4699.JPG
10 of 15  — RichieDiehl-20230113-BCreek-4699.JPG
Richie Diehl in Bethel, Alaska on January 13, 2023. Bogus Creek 150 headshot.
Katie Basile
HenryNapoka-20230113-BCreek-4754.JPG
11 of 15  — HenryNapoka-20230113-BCreek-4754.JPG
Henry Napoka in Bethel, Alaska on January 13, 2023. Bogus Creek 150 headshot.
Katie Basile
PeteKaiser-20230113-BCreek-4703.JPG
12 of 15  — PeteKaiser-20230113-BCreek-4703.JPG
Pete Kaiser in Bethel, Alaska on January 13, 2023. Bogus Creek 150 headshot.
Katie Basile
RonKaiser-20230113-BCreek-4729.JPG
13 of 15  — RonKaiser-20230113-BCreek-4729.JPG
Ron Kaiser in Bethel, Alaska on January 13, 2023. Bogus Creek 150 headshot.
Katie Basile
SolomonOlick-20230113-BCreek-4745.JPG
14 of 15  — SolomonOlick-20230113-BCreek-4745.JPG
Solomon Olick in Bethel, Alaska on January 13, 2023. Bogus Creek 150 headshot.
Katie Basile
LeightonWassilie-20230113-BCreek-4721.JPG
15 of 15  — LeightonWassilie-20230113-BCreek-4721.JPG
Leighton Wassilie in Bethel, Alaska on January 13, 2023. Bogus Creek 150 headshot.
Katie Basile

15 mushers will race from Bethel to Bogus Creek and back in the 2023 Bogus Creek 150. The race starts at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 14th in Bethel.

Katie Basile
Katie Basile is an independent photographer and multimedia storyteller from Bethel, Alaska.
