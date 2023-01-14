© 2023 KYUK
Pete Kaiser First to Halfway Point in 2023 Bogus Creek 150

KYUK | By Ben Matheson
Published January 14, 2023 at 9:53 PM AKST
Pete Kaiser was the first musher to reach the halfway point of the Bogus Creek 150 Sled Dog Race;

Pete Kaiser was the first musher to reach the halfway point of the 2023 Bogus Creek 150 Sled Dog Race.

The defending champion arrived at the Bogus Creek checkpoint at 9:00 p.m. Saturday evening, just one minute in front of Kwethluk’s Raymond Alexie. The top six teams are separated by only 24 minutes as the race transitions into the second half.

Aniak musher Richie Diehl arrived in the third position at 9:11. Jackie Larson arrived fourth into the checkpoint at 9:15, followed by Ron Kaiser at 9:23 and Jason Pavilla a minute later.

Kaiser raced his team of 10 dogs among a tight front pack on the trail up the Kuskokwim River after a mass start Saturday afternoon in Bethel.

After a four hour mandatory rest at the halfway mark, the 15 teams will race overnight downriver to Bethel. A finish is expected Sunday morning.

