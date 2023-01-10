Holiday Classic results: Kwethluk's Raymond Alexie wins again

Raymond Alexie of Kwethluk is off to a blazing start for the 2022-23 Kuskokwim racing season. During the Jan. 7 Holiday Classic, a 50 mile race, Alexie once again bested the closest finisher by over 15 minutes.

Nineteen teams competed in the Holiday Classic, racing from Bethel to a turnaround 25 miles up the Gweek River and then back to Bethel. It was a perfect day for mushing, with temperatures in the single digits, little wind, and bright blue skies.

Alexie completed the 50 mile course in 3 hours and 28 minutes. He was followed by Iditarod and K300 veteran Mike Williams Jr. of Akiak, who finished with an elapsed time of 3 hours 46 minutes. Pete Kaiser of Bethel placed third soon afterwards with a time of 3 hours 50 minutes. Full results are posted here.

A second win gets Alexie off to a strong start in the Delta Championship Series, the K300 Race Committee's new season-long competition. He leads with 20 points, followed by Kaiser with 17, Jackie Larson with 15, and Williams Jr. with 12.