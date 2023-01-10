© 2023 KYUK
Public Media for Alaska's Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kuskokwim 300

Holiday Classic results: Kwethluk's Raymond Alexie wins again

KYUK | By Francisco Martínezcuello
Published January 10, 2023 at 2:15 PM AKST
230108_HolidayClassic-57.jpg
1 of 10  — 230108_HolidayClassic-57.jpg
Nineteen mushers raced in the Holiday Classic in Bethel, Alaska on Jan. 7, 2023.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
230108_HolidayClassic-16.jpg
2 of 10  — 230108_HolidayClassic-16.jpg
Raymond Alexie of Kwethluk achieved his second victory of the Delta Championship Series at the Holiday Classic in Bethel, Alaska on Jan. 7, 2023.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
230108_HolidayClassic-4.jpg
3 of 10  — 230108_HolidayClassic-4.jpg
Sled dog teams eagerly await the start of the Holiday Classic in Bethel, Alaska on Jan. 7, 2023.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
230108_HolidayClassic-21.jpg
4 of 10  — 230108_HolidayClassic-21.jpg
Pete Kaiser of Bethel comes in third at the Holiday Classic in Bethel, Alaska on Jan. 7, 2023.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
230108_HolidayClassic-25.jpg
5 of 10  — 230108_HolidayClassic-25.jpg
A musher pumps his fist as he crosses the finish line at the Holiday Classic in Bethel, Alaska on Jan. 7, 2023.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
230108_HolidayClassic-32.jpg
6 of 10  — 230108_HolidayClassic-32.jpg
Twyla Elhardt of Bethel crosses the finish line in ninth place at the Holiday Classic in Bethel, Alaska on Jan. 7, 2023.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
230108_HolidayClassic-35.jpg
7 of 10  — 230108_HolidayClassic-35.jpg
Dogs relax after crossing the finish line at the Holiday Classic in Bethel, Alaska on Jan. 7, 2023.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
230108_HolidayClassic-36.jpg
8 of 10  — 230108_HolidayClassic-36.jpg
A musher gives his team an extra push toward the finish line at the Holiday Classic in Bethel, Alaska on Jan. 7, 2023.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
230108_HolidayClassic-53.jpg
9 of 10  — 230108_HolidayClassic-53.jpg
Dogs enjoy some sunshine after crossing the finish line at the Holiday Classic in Bethel, Alaska on Jan. 7, 2023.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
230108_HolidayClassic-48.jpg
10 of 10  — 230108_HolidayClassic-48.jpg
Two mushers race toward the finish line at the Holiday Classic in Bethel, Alaska on Jan. 7, 2023.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK

Raymond Alexie of Kwethluk is off to a blazing start for the 2022-23 Kuskokwim racing season. During the Jan. 7 Holiday Classic, a 50 mile race, Alexie once again bested the closest finisher by over 15 minutes.

Nineteen teams competed in the Holiday Classic, racing from Bethel to a turnaround 25 miles up the Gweek River and then back to Bethel. It was a perfect day for mushing, with temperatures in the single digits, little wind, and bright blue skies.

Alexie completed the 50 mile course in 3 hours and 28 minutes. He was followed by Iditarod and K300 veteran Mike Williams Jr. of Akiak, who finished with an elapsed time of 3 hours 46 minutes. Pete Kaiser of Bethel placed third soon afterwards with a time of 3 hours 50 minutes. Full results are posted here.

A second win gets Alexie off to a strong start in the Delta Championship Series, the K300 Race Committee's new season-long competition. He leads with 20 points, followed by Kaiser with 17, Jackie Larson with 15, and Williams Jr. with 12.

The Bogus Creek 150 starts Saturday, Jan. 14, at 3:00 p.m. Registration is ongoing and KYUK will post a preview on Jan. 12. As always, KYUK plans to livestream as much as possible; the K300 Race Committee will have trackers for this race. Follow along atwww.k300.org and www.facebook.com/kuskokwim300

Kuskokwim 300
Francisco Martínezcuello
Francisco Martínezcuello is the KYUK News Reporting Fellow and a graduate of UC Berkeley School of Journalism. He is also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.
See stories by Francisco Martínezcuello
Related Content
Load More