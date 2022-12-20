Kwethluk’s Raymond Alexie wins the first race of the Kuskokwim mushing season

Nineteen-year-old Raymond Alexie of Kwethluk coasted to victory in the first race of the Kuskokwim 300 mushing season in impressive fashion. Alexie beat the second place finisher, veteran Pete Kaiser of Bethel, by 14 minutes. Jackie Larson of Napaskiak came in third place.

Twenty-one mushers competed in the 32-mile race, which ran over the tundra trail from Bethel to Atmautluak and back. Racers reported varied conditions, with the trail being quite good close to Bethel, but severely windblown as they got closer to Atmautluak. Some teams struggled to cross large lakes of glare ice as they were battered by a significant crosswind.