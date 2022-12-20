© 2022 KYUK
Kuskokwim 300

Kwethluk’s Raymond Alexie wins the first race of the Kuskokwim mushing season

KYUK | By Francisco Martínezcuello
Published December 20, 2022 at 8:47 AM AKST
221214_MCDolan_Season Opener-00155.jpg
1 of 10  — 221214_MCDolan_Season Opener-00155.jpg
Raymond Alexie of Kwethluk crosses the finish line in first place of the 2022 Season Opener, the first local race put on by the Kuskokwim 300 race committee, in Bethel, Alaska on December 17, 2022.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
221214_MCDolan_Season Opener-00170.jpg
2 of 10  — 221214_MCDolan_Season Opener-00170.jpg
Raymond Alexie crosses the finish line and is greeted by friends and family at the 2022 Season Opener, the first local race put on by the Kuskokwim 300 race committee, in Bethel, Alaska on December 17, 2022.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
221214_MCDolan_Season Opener-00196.jpg
3 of 10  — 221214_MCDolan_Season Opener-00196.jpg
Pete Kaiser of Bethel crosses the finish line of the 2022 Season Opener taking home second place in Bethel, Alaska on December 17, 2022.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
221214_MCDolan_Season Opener-00230.jpg
4 of 10  — 221214_MCDolan_Season Opener-00230.jpg
John George of Akiachak crosses the finish line taking 4th place at the 2022 Season Opener, the first local race put on by the Kuskokwim 300 race committee, in Bethel, Alaska on December 17, 2022.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
221214_MCDolan_Season Opener-00418.jpg
5 of 10  — 221214_MCDolan_Season Opener-00418.jpg
Two mushers battle it out down to the last second as they come in to the finish line of the 2022 Season Opener on December 17, 2022 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
221214_MCDolan_Season Opener-00448.jpg
6 of 10  — 221214_MCDolan_Season Opener-00448.jpg
Dogs relax after a cold and snowy run in the 2022 Season Opener on December 17, 2022 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
221214_MCDolan_Season Opener-00542.jpg
7 of 10  — 221214_MCDolan_Season Opener-00542.jpg
Dogs relax after a cold and snowy run in the 2022 Season Opener on December 17, 2022 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
221214_MCDolan_Season Opener-00569.jpg
8 of 10  — 221214_MCDolan_Season Opener-00569.jpg
Handlers and mushers pack up their dogs after the 2022 Season Opener on Decmeber 17, 2022 in Bethel, Alaska
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
221214_MCDolan_Season Opener-00608.jpg
9 of 10  — 221214_MCDolan_Season Opener-00608.jpg
Bad River Kennels, out of Kwethluk, packs up their dogs after Jason Pavila took 9th and Lewis Pavila took 13th place in the 2022 Season Opener on December 17, 2022 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
221214_MCDolan_Season Opener-00649.jpg
10 of 10  — 221214_MCDolan_Season Opener-00649.jpg
Handlers and mushers pack up their dogs after the 2022 Season Opener on Decmeber 17, 2022 in Bethel, Alaska
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK

Nineteen-year-old Raymond Alexie of Kwethluk coasted to victory in the first race of the Kuskokwim 300 mushing season in impressive fashion. Alexie beat the second place finisher, veteran Pete Kaiser of Bethel, by 14 minutes. Jackie Larson of Napaskiak came in third place.

Twenty-one mushers competed in the 32-mile race, which ran over the tundra trail from Bethel to Atmautluak and back. Racers reported varied conditions, with the trail being quite good close to Bethel, but severely windblown as they got closer to Atmautluak. Some teams struggled to cross large lakes of glare ice as they were battered by a significant crosswind.

With his victory, Alexie gets off to a great start in the new Delta Championship Series, posting 10 points for the season-long competition. He also took home a check for $2,700, the top prize for the race which had a total purse of $20,000 split amongst the top 15 finishers.

Kuskokwim 300
Francisco Martínezcuello
Francisco Martínezcuello is the KYUK News Reporting Fellow and a graduate of UC Berkeley School of Journalism. He is also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.
See stories by Francisco Martínezcuello
