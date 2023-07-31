Listen: Researchers conduct water quality test in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta

A team of researchers made up of students and faculty from the University of Texas at Austin, Carnegie Mellon University, Oxford University, University of East Anglia, and the University of Alaska Fairbanks are surveying both piped and hauled water in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta this summer. The team is testing water quality by asking residents to invite them into their homes.

The 2023 survey continues until Aug. 8. KYUK’s Francisco Martínezcuello received a visit from the researchers at his apartment and has this story.