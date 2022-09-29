YKHC extends clinic for COVID booster shots

Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Center (YKHC) is extending its COVID-19 booster clinic through the end of October.

The CDC says the latest round of booster shots is better equipped to protect against more recent variants of the virus. It’s recommended in addition to previous booster shots.

The shots are available to anyone twelve or older in Bethel, as well as in villages, according to YKHC.

People in Bethel can make an appointment to get a booster shot by calling 907-543-6949. Appointments to get booster shots are available Monday through Friday from 2pm to 7pm.In villages, YKHC recommends calling your local clinic to get on the list for a booster shot. If your local clinic doesn’t have staff at this time, YKHC says to call 907-543-6420.