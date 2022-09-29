© 2022
Public Media for Alaska's Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

YKHC extends clinic for COVID booster shots

KYUK | By Nina Kravinsky
Published September 29, 2022 at 7:20 PM AKDT
new_ykhc_.jpg
Greg Kim
/
KYUK

Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Center (YKHC) is extending its COVID-19 booster clinic through the end of October.

The CDC says the latest round of booster shots is better equipped to protect against more recent variants of the virus. It’s recommended in addition to previous booster shots.

The shots are available to anyone twelve or older in Bethel, as well as in villages, according to YKHC.

People in Bethel can make an appointment to get a booster shot by calling 907-543-6949. Appointments to get booster shots are available Monday through Friday from 2pm to 7pm.In villages, YKHC recommends calling your local clinic to get on the list for a booster shot. If your local clinic doesn’t have staff at this time, YKHC says to call 907-543-6420.

Health
Nina Kravinsky
Nina is a temporary news reporter at KYUK. She comes to Bethel from NPR, where she's a producer at Morning Edition.
See stories by Nina Kravinsky
Related Content
Load More