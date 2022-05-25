© 2022
Public Media for Alaska's Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Health

YKHC is offering COVID-19 booster shots to everyone age 5 and older

KYUK | By Anna Rose MacArthur
Published May 25, 2022 at 10:53 AM AKDT
A picture of the COVID-19 vaccine after the third person in Alaska received it on the morning of Dec. 15, 2020 at the Alaska Native Medical Center.
Jeff Chen
/
Alaska Public Media

In the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta, children ages five to 11 can now receive COVID-19 booster shots. The Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation began offering booster shots to this age group on May 23. Previously, only individuals age 12 and older were eligible for booster doses.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized booster shots for five-to-11-year-olds last week. The expansion makes children in this age group eligible for a third Pfizer-BioNTech shot five months after receiving their first two shots.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending booster shots for all children ages five to 11, saying that over 15,000 children in the U.S. have been hospitalized from COVID-19 since the pandemic began, and over 180 children have died from the virus.

YKHC is encouraging everyone age five and older to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and to remain up-to-date with their booster doses.

Anna Rose MacArthur
Anna Rose MacArthur is the KYUK News Director. She has worked at KYUK since 2015 and previously worked at KNOM in Nome, Alaska.
