COVID-19 case rates in the Y-K Delta are 2 times higher than the national average

Over the past week, YKHC reported just one more COVID-19 case than the week before. This plateau in cases mirrors both state and national trends, which have shown that the number of COVID-19 cases have stayed relatively constant for the past two weeks.

However, the Y-K Delta is still reporting COVID-19 cases at a rate significantly higher than both the state and national case rates. The regional case rate is two times higher than the nation’s and 1.75 times higher the state's.

Per 100,000 people over seven days, 451.7 developed COVID-19 in-region. That’s compared to the national case rate of 219 cases per 100,000 people, and the state case rate of 259.4 per 100,000 people over the same period of time.

Over the past week, there were no regional hospitalizations or medevacs due to COVID-19 infections. However, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are on the rise in other areas of the state and country. According to the CDC, over the past seven days the national hospitalization rate increased by 6.5%. Over the same period of time, Alaska’s hospitalization rate increased by 1.4%.

The Y-K Delta is experiencing a medium community COVID-19 level. That means there were more than 50 cases over the past week, and fewer than 10% of hospital beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients. The region has remained at a medium COVID-19 level since March, when YKHC began announcing these levels.

Over the past week, in alphabetical order by community, YKHC announced seven cases in Akiachak, five cases in Aniak, 11 in Anvik, three in Atmautluak, 32 in Bethel, two in Chuathbaluk, six in Grayling, five in Kasigluk, one in Kipnuk, two in Kongiganak, one in Kotlik, one in Kwethluk, four in Marshall, seven in Mountain Village, two in Napaskiak, one in Nunapitchuk, six in Pilot Station, 10 in Quinhagak, four in St. Mary’s, one in Toksook Bay, eight in Tuntutuliak, two in Tununak, and 10 in unnamed Y-K Delta villages.

