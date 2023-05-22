Bethel Regional High School graduates Class of 2023

Bethel Regional High School held their commencement ceremony on May 19, 2023. Principal Alicia Miner gave the welcome address. Afterwards, the two student-selected speakers, Mason Fitka and Kendal Herron, gave their speeches.

Mehmet Alimi, the staff-selected speaker, addressed the crowd and introduced the commencement speaker, Amanda O'Boyle.

There were 48 high school students in the Class of 2023. Of those graduates, four of them received top honors. Mehment Alimi, Kendal Herron, Marion Swope, and Elenor Whitney all wore blue and gold cords to signify their 4.0 GPA achievements.

Students Kallie Andrew, Isidro Dela Cruz, and Selena Echuck wore a blue cord for their honors of achieving a 3.50 GPA.

Additionally, there were 33 scholarships awarded. Congratulations to the Class of 2023.

