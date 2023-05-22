© 2023 KYUK
Public Media for Alaska's Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
We're replacing our AM radio tower! While this happens you can listen to KYUK's AM programming on 90.3FM, or stream us online at kyuk.org. We appreciate your patience as we work toward completing KYUK's AM tower replacement project.
Education

Bethel Regional High School graduates Class of 2023

KYUK | By Francisco Martínezcuello
Published May 22, 2023 at 2:06 PM AKDT
Forty-eight seniors graduated from Bethel Regional High School on May 19, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
48 seniors graduated from Bethel Regional High School on May 19, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK

Bethel Regional High School held their commencement ceremony on May 19, 2023. Principal Alicia Miner gave the welcome address. Afterwards, the two student-selected speakers, Mason Fitka and Kendal Herron, gave their speeches.

Mehmet Alimi, the staff-selected speaker, addressed the crowd and introduced the commencement speaker, Amanda O'Boyle.

There were 48 high school students in the Class of 2023. Of those graduates, four of them received top honors. Mehment Alimi, Kendal Herron, Marion Swope, and Elenor Whitney all wore blue and gold cords to signify their 4.0 GPA achievements.

Students Kallie Andrew, Isidro Dela Cruz, and Selena Echuck wore a blue cord for their honors of achieving a 3.50 GPA.

Additionally, there were 33 scholarships awarded. Congratulations to the Class of 2023.

Francisco Martínezcuello
Francisco Martínezcuello is the KYUK News Reporting Fellow and a graduate of UC Berkeley School of Journalism. He is also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.
