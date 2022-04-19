ONC is looking for a new executive director

The Orutsararmuit Native Council (ONC) in Bethel is accepting applications for a new executive director.

Tribal chairman Walter Jim said that former ONC Executive Director Zach Brink resigned from the position in late March due to health reasons. ONC hired Brink for the position in August 2021. He had formerly held the position from 2011 to 2015.

The position has seen high turnover; the four previous ONC executive directors each held the job for less than two years.