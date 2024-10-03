© 2024 KYUK
'Hands are for hugging': Photos from TWC’s annual Peacewalk

KYUK | By MaryCait Dolan,
Gabby Salgado
Published October 3, 2024 at 8:32 AM AKDT
Peacewalk, organized by the Tundra Women's Coalition. October 2, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
1 of 13  — 241002_GSalgado_Peacewalk-905266.jpg
Peacewalk, organized by the Tundra Women's Coalition. October 2, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Salgado/KYUK
Peacewalk, organized by the Tundra Women's Coalition. October 2, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
2 of 13  — 241002_GSalgado_Peacewalk-905106.jpg
Peacewalk, organized by the Tundra Women's Coalition. October 2, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Salgado/KYUK
"Hands are for hugging," demonstrates TWC board member Monica Charles at the annual Peacewalk event. Oct. 2, 2024.
3 of 13  — 241002-MCDolan-Peacewalk-04609.jpg
"Hands are for hugging," demonstrates TWC board member Monica Charles at the annual Peacewalk event. Oct. 2, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan
Tundra Women's Coalition hosted their annual Peacewalk for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Oct. 2, 2024.
4 of 13  — 241002-MCDolan-Peacewalk-04568.jpg
Tundra Women's Coalition hosted their annual Peacewalk for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Oct. 2, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan
Tundra Women's Coalition's annual Peacewalk took place on Oct. 2, 2024.
5 of 13  — 241002-MCDolan-Peacewalk-04665.jpg
Tundra Women's Coalition's annual Peacewalk took place on Oct. 2, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan
Peacewalk, organized by the Tundra Women's Coalition. October 2, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
6 of 13  — 241002_GSalgado_Peacewalk-905179.jpg
Peacewalk, organized by the Tundra Women's Coalition. October 2, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Salgado/KYUK
Members of the community make their way down the Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway in Bethel for the annual peacewalk on Oct. 2, 2024.
7 of 13  — 241002-MCDolan-Peacewalk-04715.jpg
Members of the community make their way down the Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway in Bethel for the annual peacewalk on Oct. 2, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan
Peacewalk, organized by the Tundra Women's Coalition. October 2, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
8 of 13  — 241002_GSalgado_Peacewalk-905303.jpg
Peacewalk, organized by the Tundra Women's Coalition. October 2, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Salgado/KYUK
Members of the community make their way down the Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway in Bethel for the annual peacewalk on Oct. 2, 2024.
9 of 13  — 241002-MCDolan-Peacewalk-04759.jpg
Members of the community make their way down the Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway in Bethel for the annual peacewalk on Oct. 2, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan
Members of the community make their way down the Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway in Bethel for the annual peacewalk on Oct. 2, 2024.
10 of 13  — 241002-MCDolan-Peacewalk-04747.jpg
Members of the community make their way down the Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway in Bethel for the annual peacewalk on Oct. 2, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan
Peacewalk, organized by the Tundra Women's Coalition. October 2, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
11 of 13  — 241002_GSalgado_Peacewalk-905230.jpg
Peacewalk, organized by the Tundra Women's Coalition. October 2, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Salgado/KYUK
Peacewalk, organized by the Tundra Women's Coalition. October 2, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
12 of 13  — 241002_GSalgado_Peacewalk-905373.jpg
Peacewalk, organized by the Tundra Women's Coalition. October 2, 2024 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Salgado/KYUK
Members of the community make their way down the Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway in Bethel for the annual peacewalk on Oct. 2, 2024.
13 of 13  — 241002-MCDolan-Peacewalk-04778.jpg
Members of the community make their way down the Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway in Bethel for the annual peacewalk on Oct. 2, 2024.
MaryCait Dolan

Each October, members of the community gather to participate in the Tundra Women's Coalition (TWC) annual Peacewalk. The event calls attention to domestic violence in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month and calls on the community to take a stand against violence.

This year's Peacewalk took place under sunny skies as members of the community made their way along Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway with hand-painted signs.
