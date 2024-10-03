'Hands are for hugging': Photos from TWC’s annual Peacewalk
"Hands are for hugging," demonstrates TWC board member Monica Charles at the annual Peacewalk event. Oct. 2, 2024.
Each October, members of the community gather to participate in the Tundra Women's Coalition (TWC) annual Peacewalk. The event calls attention to domestic violence in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month and calls on the community to take a stand against violence.
This year's Peacewalk took place under sunny skies as members of the community made their way along Chief Eddie Hoffman Highway with hand-painted signs.