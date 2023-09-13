© 2023 KYUK
Arts, Culture & Community Features

Eugene 'Buzzy' Peltola, husband of Rep. Mary Peltola has died in a plane crash

KYUK | By Francisco Martínezcuello
Published September 13, 2023 at 7:41 AM AKDT
Mary Peltola hugs her husband, Gene “Buzzy” Peltola, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (Photo by Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)
Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media
Mary Peltola hugs her husband, Gene “Buzzy” Peltola, as results are tallied on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.

Alaska Rep. Mary Peltola’s office announced on Sept. 13 that her husband, Eugene “Buzzy” Peltola Jr., had died in a plane crash.

In a media release, Anton McParland, Peltola’s chief of staff, said that the representative is traveling to Alaska to be with their family.

McParland described Eugene as a devoted family man who was “one of those people who was obnoxiously good at everything.”

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

Francisco Martínezcuello
Francisco Martínezcuello is the KYUK News Reporting Fellow and a graduate of UC Berkeley School of Journalism. He is also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.
