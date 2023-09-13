Eugene 'Buzzy' Peltola, husband of Rep. Mary Peltola has died in a plane crash

Alaska Rep. Mary Peltola’s office announced on Sept. 13 that her husband, Eugene “Buzzy” Peltola Jr., had died in a plane crash.

In a media release, Anton McParland, Peltola’s chief of staff, said that the representative is traveling to Alaska to be with their family.

McParland described Eugene as a devoted family man who was “one of those people who was obnoxiously good at everything.”

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

