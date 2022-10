KYUK’s downtown FM radio tower got a lot shorter on Friday.

A helicopter removed the top 80 feet from the formerly 260 foot tower, which has stood behind the station in Bethel for almost 50 years.

KYUK found out in April there was damage to the top part of the tower that made it need to come down.

The shorter tower will likely weaken the FM and TV signals until it’s replaced.

KYUK’s AM signal won’t be impacted.