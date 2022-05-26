© 2022
Arts, Culture & Community Features

KYUK won 5 Society of Professional Journalists awards for journalism produced in 2021, including honors for Comprehensive Pandemic Coverage

KYUK | By Anna Rose MacArthur
Published May 26, 2022 at 11:01 AM AKDT
Most of the KYUK staff pictured in front of the KYUK radio station in Bethel, Alaska on Aug. 19, 2021.
Katie Basile/KYUK
KYUK has received another major recognition for its 2021 coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta. The station received a first place regional journalism award for Comprehensive Pandemic Coverage from the Society of Professional Journalists. KYUK received this award competing against small market news outlets across Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, and Washington.

KYUK also received two first place awards for Multimedia Storytelling and Crime and Law Enforcement Reporting, and two second place awards for Social Equity Reporting and Video Reporting. KYUK received all these awards from the Society of Professional Journalists in the small market category.

These awards are in addition to the other honors KYUK received for journalism produced in 2021: a Regional Edward R. Murrow award for Continuing Coverage and 11 Alaska Press Club Awards, including Best Comprehensive Coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic of all media outlets in Alaska.

KYUK Society of Professional Journalists Awards for 2021

Audio: Comprehensive Pandemic Coverage

Multimedia Storytelling

Video: General Assignment

Audio: Social Equity Reporting

Audio: Crime & Law Enforcement Reporting

Arts, Culture & Community Features
