KYUK won 5 Society of Professional Journalists awards for journalism produced in 2021, including honors for Comprehensive Pandemic Coverage

KYUK has received another major recognition for its 2021 coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta. The station received a first place regional journalism award for Comprehensive Pandemic Coverage from the Society of Professional Journalists. KYUK received this award competing against small market news outlets across Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, and Washington.

KYUK also received two first place awards for Multimedia Storytelling and Crime and Law Enforcement Reporting, and two second place awards for Social Equity Reporting and Video Reporting. KYUK received all these awards from the Society of Professional Journalists in the small market category.

These awards are in addition to the other honors KYUK received for journalism produced in 2021: a Regional Edward R. Murrow award for Continuing Coverage and 11 Alaska Press Club Awards, including Best Comprehensive Coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic of all media outlets in Alaska.

KYUK Society of Professional Journalists Awards for 2021

Audio: Comprehensive Pandemic Coverage



Multimedia Storytelling



First Place

Title: ‘River is getting close.’ How erosion is displacing students in Napakiak

By Greg Kim and Katie Basile

Video: General Assignment



Second Place

Title: A digital revolution arrives in rural Alaska, thanks to the pandemic

By Greg Kim, Katie Basile, Gabby Hiestand Salgado

Audio: Social Equity Reporting



Second Place

Title: Bethel Koreans seeking second chance at American dream

By Greg Kim

Audio: Crime & Law Enforcement Reporting

