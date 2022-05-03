KYUK received 11 Alaska Press Club Awards for journalism produced in 2021, including Best Comprehensive Coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic

KYUK won 11 Alaska Press Club awards for journalism produced in 2021. The annual contest honors reporting produced by Alaskan journalists working in news outlets across the state.

KYUK’s 2021 honors include first place for Best Comprehensive Coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic. KYUK received this award among all news outlets in Alaska.

KYUK received an additional first place, second place, and third place award for work competing across all news outlets. In the radio category, KYUK received four first place awards and three third place awards.

We share these awards with the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta. Every story is a collaboration between the people involved in the story, the journalist, and the audience. Quyana for supporting KYUK and for sharing your experiences, questions, insights, and stories with us.

All Media: Best Comprehensive Coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic



All Media: Best Multimedia Presentation



First place

Title: ‘River is getting close.’ How erosion is displacing students in Napakiak

By Greg Kim and Katie Basile

All Media: Best Online Video Journalism



Second place

Title: A digital revolution arrives in rural Alaska, thanks to the pandemic

By Katie Basile, Greg Kim, and Gabby Hiestand Salgado

All Media: Best Legal Affairs Reporting



Third place

Title: Bethel Woman Reported She Was Raped; Months Later, She Protested Inaction By Police And Prosecutors

By Greg Kim

Video and Radio: Best Reporting on the COVID-19 Pandemic



First Place

Title: After Waking From Coma, COVID-19 Survivor Returns Home To Pilot Station

By Greg Kim

Radio: Best Reporting on Government or Politics



First place

Title: Nearly Half Of Bethel Police Are Unvaccinated And Live Out Of Town. They Could Lose Their Jobs.

By Olivia Ebertz

Radio: Vern McCorkle Award for Best Business Reporting



First place

Title: Illegal Facebook Gambling Surges During Pandemic

By Greg Kim

Radio: Best Profile



First place

Title: Remembering The One And Only Lillian Atmak Michael

By Greg Kim

Radio: Best Reporting on Science



Third place

Title: Why Are The Chum Runs So Low?

By Olivia Ebertz

Radio: Best Culture Reporting



Third place

Title: Bethel Koreans Seeking Second Chance At American Dream

By Greg Kim

Radio: Best Public Safety Reporting



Third place

Title: 7 hunters return home after being stranded on the frozen Yukon River for 7 days. Here's their story.

By Anna Rose MacArthur

Read the full list of the 2021 Alaska Press Club awards here.

