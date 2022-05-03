© 2022
KYUK received 11 Alaska Press Club Awards for journalism produced in 2021, including Best Comprehensive Coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic

KYUK | By Anna Rose MacArthur
Published May 3, 2022 at 5:38 PM AKDT
Most of the KYUK staff pictured in front of the KYUK radio station in Bethel, Alaska on Aug. 19, 2022.

KYUK won 11 Alaska Press Club awards for journalism produced in 2021. The annual contest honors reporting produced by Alaskan journalists working in news outlets across the state.

KYUK’s 2021 honors include first place for Best Comprehensive Coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic. KYUK received this award among all news outlets in Alaska.

KYUK received an additional first place, second place, and third place award for work competing across all news outlets. In the radio category, KYUK received four first place awards and three third place awards.

We share these awards with the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta. Every story is a collaboration between the people involved in the story, the journalist, and the audience. Quyana for supporting KYUK and for sharing your experiences, questions, insights, and stories with us.

All Media: Best Comprehensive Coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic

All Media: Best Multimedia Presentation

All Media: Best Online Video Journalism

All Media: Best Legal Affairs Reporting

Video and Radio: Best Reporting on the COVID-19 Pandemic

Radio: Best Reporting on Government or Politics

Radio: Vern McCorkle Award for Best Business Reporting

Radio: Best Profile

Radio: Best Reporting on Science

Radio: Best Culture Reporting

Radio: Best Public Safety Reporting

Read the full list of the 2021 Alaska Press Club awards here.

Anna Rose MacArthur
Anna Rose MacArthur is the KYUK News Director. She has worked at KYUK since 2015 and previously worked at KNOM in Nome, Alaska.
