KYUK won a regional Edward R. Murrow Award for journalism produced in 2021

KYUK
Published May 17, 2022 at 3:05 PM AKDT
Most of the KYUK staff pictured in front of the KYUK radio station in Bethel, Alaska on Aug. 19, 2021.
Katie Basile/KYUK
KYUK won a regional Edward R. Murrow Award for journalism produced in 2021.

In the Small Market Radio category, KYUK won the award for Best Continuing Coverage for its reporting following the announcement of the City of Bethel’s COVID-19 employee vaccine mandate. After the city announced the mandate, it learned that it could soon lose nearly half its police force. KYUK closely followed the various factions of the mandate’s debate and its consequences on workers and the city.

KYUK received this award competing against news outlets in the Northwest region, which includes the states of Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, and Washington. KYUK will move on to compete for the national award from the Radio Television Digital News Association.

KYUK also won 11 Alaska Press Club Awards for journalism produced in 2021, including Best Comprehensive Coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic out of all media outlets in Alaska.

