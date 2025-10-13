-
As floodwaters tore through coastal villages across the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta on Sunday, Oct. 12, residents fled to higher ground while emergency responders launched evacuation and relief efforts. By Monday, Oct. 13, emergency aid shipments were arriving in storm-impacted communities, delivering essential supplies including food, water, and diapers.
The three people unaccounted for are from Kwigillingok, one of the communities devastated by the remnants of Typhoon Halong.
The remnants of Typhoon Halong have already caused damaging flooding in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta. The storm is expected to move north and continue into Monday, Oct. 13.
Remnants of Typhoon Halong have hit communities across the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta. In Bethel, it accounted for flooding in parts of town close to the river early on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 12.
Forecasters say the powerful storm, potentially historic in strength, is expected to slam into the Y-K Delta early on Oct. 12 and then race up the coastline, bringing destructive winds and surging seas.
That's according to the National Weather Service, which has issued weather warnings or watches along most of Alaska's west and northwest coast, from the Kuskokwim Delta all the way north to Utqiagvik.
The weekend’s potential storm is reminiscent of 2022’s ex-typhoon Merbok, which caused millions of dollars in damage across western Alaska.