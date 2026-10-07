Warriors make strong showing alongside Y-K Delta teams at state cross-country championships in Anchorage

Cross-country running season is a wrap for the more than 50 teams that competed in the ASAA state championships at Bartlett High School in Anchorage over the weekend.

The Division II Bethel Warriors boys and girls teams were joined by Division III runners from Scammon Bay, Chevak, Tuluksak, Kwethluk, Akiachak, and Sleetmute. The Dillingham Wolverines and Petersburg Vikings took first among Division III teams for the boys and girls, respectively.

Among Division II teams, the Bethel Warriors boys took fourth place, helped along by junior Cole Iverson’s second-place finish and older brother Jackson Iverson’s fifth-place finish. The Bethel girls took fifth in team scoring, while another Iverson, freshman Maya Iverson, took ninth place.

The West Anchorage Eagles took first for the Division I boys, and the Chugiak Mustangs took first for the girls.