Warriors cross-country teams take first at regionals in Nome

The Bethel Warriors boys and girls cross-country teams both took first place overall and punched their tickets to state over the weekend at the 3A Big West regional championships held in Nome, competing against the hometown Nanooks and the Kotzebue Huskies.

On the boys side, senior Jackson Iverson took first place, leaning in for the win at the finish line and beating out Nome’s Granite Peacock by a single second. Jackon’s younger brother, junior Cole Iverson, crossed the finish line seconds later to take third place.

For the girls, Warriors freshman Maya Iverson took first place, and freshman Codi Hancock took third.

The Warriors next head to the Alaska School Activities Association cross-country running state championships to be held at Bartlett High School in Anchorage on Oct. 3.

Find full results for the 3A Big West regional championships here.