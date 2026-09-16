Slideshow: 2026 Bethel Cross Country Invitational Pit Race

Young runners from across Western Alaska braved the shifting soils of the Bethel sand pit on Saturday, Sept. 12, for the community’s annual cross-country invitational. The race brought more than 200 athletes to the pit, representing more than a dozen communities from across the Y-K Delta.

The Warriors dominated the boys 5K race, with senior Jackson Iverson taking first place, and junior Carver Hancock and senior Elijah Foss rounding out the top three. In the girls 5K race, Bethel freshman Maya Iverson took first place, followed by Scammon Bay freshman Paula Tunutmoak, and Bethel freshman Codi Hancock.

For the middle school boys 3K race, Chevak took the top two spots, led by 8th-graders Rajon McDonald and Arjey McDonald, while Mountain Village 8th-grader Harrison Beans placed third. For the middle school girls, 8th-grader Nora Lefferts took first place, followed by Hooper Bay 8th-grader Minnie Nukusuk Wrase and Bethel 8th-grader Madi Stanley.

Gladys Jung Cranes took top spots for the boys 3K, with 4th-grader Tyson Iverson taking first, followed by 5th-grader Jeremiah West and 4th-grader Franklin Montgomery. Gladys Jung also dominated on the girls side, with 4th-grader Carson Jung taking first, followed by 4th-grader Aylee Kaiser and 5th-grader Avery Noeker.

Next up, the Bethel Warriors are headed to Chugiak to race in the Mustang Smokin’ Stampede on Sept. 19.

