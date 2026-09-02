Slideshow: 2026 cross country Bartlett State Preview

The Bethel varsity boys and girls cross country teams traveled to Anchorage to compete at the State Preview meet hosted by Bartlett High School in Anchorage on Aug. 29. The race challenges hundreds of the fastest runners from across Alaska to see where they are as they head into the final quarter of the season, using the same course as the ASAA state championship, scheduled for Oct. 3.

The Warriors boys were led by junior Cole Iverson, who placed 5th overall, running the 5K in 16 minutes, 43 seconds. Senior Jackson Iverson was the next fastest for Bethel, finishing in 23rd with a time of 17 minutes, 25 seconds.

The Lady Warriors were led by freshman Maya Iverson, who took 32nd place with a time of 21 minutes, 29 seconds. Freshman Codi Hancock took 109th place with a time of 24 minutes, 59 seconds.

Warriors cross country teams head next to the Mountain City Christian Academy Class Challenge in Anchorage on Sept. 4.