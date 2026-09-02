© 2026 KYUK
Public Media for the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Slideshow: 2026 cross country Bartlett State Preview

KYUK | By Evan Erickson,
Shane Iverson
Published September 2, 2026 at 9:19 AM AKDT
1 of 15  — XC Bartlett State Preview 2026/Steven Butte.JPG
Shane Iverson
2 of 15  — XC Bartlett State Preview 2026/Maya Iverson Chute.JPG
Shane Iverson
3 of 15  — XC Bartlett State Preview 2026/Elijah Foss.JPG
Shane Iverson
4 of 15  — XC Bartlett State Preview 2026/Ethan Wheeler.JPG
Shane Iverson
5 of 15  — XC Bartlett State Preview 2026/Cody Hancock.JPG
Shane Iverson
6 of 15  — XC Bartlett State Preview 2026/Isabel Kerr.JPG
Shane Iverson
7 of 15  — XC Bartlett State Preview 2026/Maya Iverson.JPG
Shane Iverson
8 of 15  — XC Bartlett State Preview 2026/Kayleigh Bell .JPG
Shane Iverson
9 of 15  — XC Bartlett State Preview 2026/Cole Iverson.JPG
Shane Iverson
10 of 15  — XC Bartlett State Preview 2026/Carver Hancock.JPG
Shane Iverson
11 of 15  — XC Bartlett State Preview 2026/Clair Dyment.JPG
Shane Iverson
12 of 15  — XC Bartlett State Preview 2026/Landon Grady.JPG
Shane Iverson
13 of 15  — XC Bartlett State Preview 2026/Claire Dyment chute.JPG
Shane Iverson
14 of 15  — XC Bartlett State Preview 2026/Jackson Iverson.JPG
Shane Iverson
15 of 15  — XC Bartlett State Preview 2026/Cole Iverson Finish line.JPG
Shane Iverson

The Bethel varsity boys and girls cross country teams traveled to Anchorage to compete at the State Preview meet hosted by Bartlett High School in Anchorage on Aug. 29. The race challenges hundreds of the fastest runners from across Alaska to see where they are as they head into the final quarter of the season, using the same course as the ASAA state championship, scheduled for Oct. 3.

The Warriors boys were led by junior Cole Iverson, who placed 5th overall, running the 5K in 16 minutes, 43 seconds. Senior Jackson Iverson was the next fastest for Bethel, finishing in 23rd with a time of 17 minutes, 25 seconds.

The Lady Warriors were led by freshman Maya Iverson, who took 32nd place with a time of 21 minutes, 29 seconds. Freshman Codi Hancock took 109th place with a time of 24 minutes, 59 seconds.

Warriors cross country teams head next to the Mountain City Christian Academy Class Challenge in Anchorage on Sept. 4.
Tags
Sports Bethel Warriors
Evan Erickson
Evan Erickson is KYUK's news director. He has previously worked as a copy editor, audio engineer and freelance journalist.
See stories by Evan Erickson
Shane Iverson
Shane served as General Manager from 2016-2025. He joined KYUK as a journalist before he was promoted to radio director. He coaches several youth sports teams and enjoys hunting and fishing for his family and friends.
See stories by Shane Iverson