Warriors basketball teams strike gold in Donlin tournament

The Bethel Warriors boys varsity basketball squad emerged champions in the Donlin Gold Invitational Basketball Tournament at the Warrior Dome over the weekend, while the Warriors girls also fought hard to take second place.

Josiah Swope / KYUK Bethel Warriors sophomore Ashlynn Lonewolf tips off against the Seward Lady Seahawks at the Warrior Dome on Jan. 18, 2025.

On Jan. 16, the Warriors boys stayed well ahead of the Galena Hawks to win 59-39, despite a very low-scoring fourth quarter for the Warriors. On the second day of the tournament, the boys racked up points on turnovers and rebounds to beat out the Susitna Valley Rams 75-50. In the championship game against the Seward Seahawks on Jan. 18, the Warriors held onto a modest lead the whole game, winning 54-42.

On the girls' side, the Lady Warriors varsity squad kicked off the tournament strong, winning over the Galena Lady Hawks 43-31, and then continued on the next day to put the Susitna Valley Lady Rams in their place, 47-29. For the championship match, the Lady Warriors had Seward’s Lady Seahawks in their sights by the end of the third quarter, but then slipped behind to lose 39-33.

Next up, the Bethel Warriors varsity and junior varsity teams will be hosting Sitka’s Mt. Edgecumbe Braves at the Warrior Dome Jan. 27 and Jan. 28.