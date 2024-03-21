Lady Warriors make exciting last-second play to secure spot in 4th / 6th game at state

The Bethel Lady Warriors’ consolation game against the Valdez Lady Buccaneers was momentous. The outcome came down to the final seconds – exciting and nerve-wracking watching for Warrior fans, and even more so for players.

But it was also the first time since 2018 that the Bethel Lady Warriors won a game in the state tournament.

The Lady Warriors started their game against the Valdez Lady Buccaneers behind, but brought the heat for an incredibly close second quarter and pulled off the win in the final seconds of the game.

The low-scoring first quarter saw the Lady Buccaneers leading 5-2 over the Lady Warriors. At the half, the Lady Warriors had fought back to hold a three-point lead, 14-11.

The second half was even closer. At the start of the fourth quarter, the teams were tied 25-25. With just six seconds left, junior Kyana Harpak sunk two free throws to tie up the game. Coach Regina Lieb called a time-out, and the Warriors set up a play. In the final few seconds, the Lady Warriors’ senior leadership executed beautifully. Isabel Lieb passed the ball in to Allie Alexie, who passed to Payton Boney, who put up a two-point shot to win the game 38-36.

The Lady Warriors play the Sitka Lady Wolves at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, March 22. The winner of the game will place fourth overall at state, the loser will place sixth.