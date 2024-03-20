Bethel Lady Warriors continue on to consolation round at state

Bethel’s Lady Warriors are on to the consolation bracket at state after their first-round loss to Fairbanks’ Monroe Catholic Lady Rams, 25-56, at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage.

The Lady Warriors came back from a low-scoring first half, but they weren’t able to catch up to the Lady Rams, who were seeded third in the tournament to the Lady Warriors' sixth seed.

Briella Herron was the leading scorer for the Lady Warriors and was named Lady Warrior MVP for the game.

The Lady Warriors play again at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 21. They’ll play the loser of the matchup between second-seeded Grace Christian and seventh-seeded Valdez.

If the Lady Warriors win their Thursday game, they’ll play for 4th/6th place in state at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, March 22.