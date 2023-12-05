Warriors place in top 10 at the Grace Grizzly Shakedown tournament

Bethel Regional High School wrestlers traveled to Anchorage to compete in the Grace Grizzly Shakedown tournament at the Grace Christian School on Dec. 1 and 2.

Only three Lady Warriors made it to the tournament. At 128 pounds, Ashlynn Lonewolf was the only competitor to make it to the podium, placing third in her weight class.

On the boys’ side, seven made the trip and managed to place ninth overall out of 29 teams.

Notable finishes were by Sheldon Smith, with fourth at 125 pounds, and Jacob Carmichael, who earned second place at 215 pounds.

Next up for Bethel teams is the Great Alaska Conference Tournament held in the Warrior Dome this Friday, Dec. 8. The top two finishers in each weight class will earn a berth at the state wrestling tournament Dec. 15 and 16 at the Alaska Airlines Center in Anchorage.