State extends deadline for disaster-related unemployment assistance to April 3

The deadline for people affected by the October 2025 storms to apply for state unemployment assistance has been extended to April 3 .

According to a press release, the extension is aimed at giving extra time for residents of communities that were just added to the list of those eligible for state and federal disaster assistance.

Eligible applicants include those who worked, were self-employed, or were scheduled to begin work in areas covered by the disaster declaration. Unemployment may also be available for those who lost their job or who are unable to work as a direct result of the disaster.

Applicants may be eligible for as much as $370 per week for up to 27 weeks. To apply, call 907-465-4691, Monday through Friday, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Interpreter services are available.

April 3 is also the cut-off to apply for state and federal individual assistance, and for loans from the federal Small Business Administration.