Kuskokwim Ice Classic tripod trips the breakup clock at 4:10 p.m., May 5, 2025

Bethel’s Kuskokwim Ice Classic tripod headed downriver and tripped the clock at 4:10 p.m. on May 5, 2025, marking breakup at Bethel. That’s three days earlier than breakup at Bethel last year .

The winner of the full Kuskokwim Ice Classic jackpot hasn’t been announced yet, but four people from around the region have been named as winners of the Kuskokwim Ice Classic’s “Minute Madness” competition. In the Minute Madness competition, individuals pay to purchase a minute. They win a prize if the tripod falls in their purchased minute. Together, the four won more than $24,000.

The winners who purchased minute 10 on the Minute Madness clocks are:

Round One: Isa Fredericks of Bethel wins $10,000

Round Two: Alison Saltzman wins $4,000

Round Three: Melanie Fredericks of Bethel wins $10,000

Round Four: An anonymous buyer wins an undetermined amount, to be donated to KYUK Public Media

The Kuskokwim Ice Classic is a fundraiser through the Bethel Community Services Foundation for community organizations across the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta.

With the river broken up at Bethel, the traditional Breakup Bash party on the riverfront, which includes free hot dogs and live music, is likely right around the corner, but was yet to be scheduled as of the evening of May 5.