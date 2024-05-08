Bethel ice tripod trips the clock at 8:40 a.m., May 8, 2024

Bethel’s Kuskokwim Ice Classic tripod tripped the clock at 8:40 a.m. on May 8, 2024.

The winner of the full Ice Classic hasn’t been announced yet. Ice Classic managers wrote in a post on their website that certifying a winner can take up to two days.

But three people from around the region have been named as winners of the Ice Classic’s “Minute Madness” competition, where they pay to purchase a minute and win a prize if the tripod falls in their purchased minute. Together, the three win $24,000.

The winners are:



Round One: Erin Haviland of Bethel ($10,000)

Round Two: Katherine Martin of Atmautluak ($10,000)

Round Three: Wilson Twitchell of Kasigluk ($4,000)

The Kuskokwim Ice Classic is a fundraiser through the Bethel Community Services Foundation for community organizations across the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta.

The Kuskokwim Ice Classic Breakup Bash, with free hot dogs and live music, is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 12 at the river wall.