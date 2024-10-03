High surf advisory for Kuskokwim Delta coast and special weather statement for Yukon Delta coast
The National Weather Service said that the high surf along the Kuskokwim Delta coast could cause rip tides and beach erosion on Oct. 3 and Oct. 4.
A high surf advisory has been issued for Kipnuk, Kongiganak, and Kwigillingok. Those communities may see water levels rise as high as 2 to 4 feet above normal high tide through the morning of Oct. 4.
There is also a special weather advisory in effect through 7 a.m. on Oct. 4 for the Yukon Delta coast, including in the villages of Emmonak, Alakanuk, Nunam Iqua, Kotlik, Scammon Bay, Hooper Bay, and Chevak. The National Weather Service said that communities there can expect high surf, rain showers and winds gusting to 55 miles per hour.
Updated: October 3, 2024 at 6:17 PM AKDT
This article has been updated to clarify the types of weather statements issued by the National Weather Service.