Kuskokwim, Yukon Delta coasts under flooding and high water watches this weekend

Widespread rain and gale force winds are expected for Southwest Alaska through the weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a high surf advisory from 6 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 through 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16 for the Yukon Delta Coast. Water levels could rise between 2 feet and 4 feet above the normal high tide line with large breaking waves of 4 feet to 7 feet.

According to the weather service, those waves may cause erosion and damage fish camps and items along the beach. Residents along the Yukon Delta coast can also expect strong winds that aren’t likely to diminish until Sept. 16.

There is also a coastal flood watch in effect from the mouth of the Kuskokwim River to Newtok that includes the communities of Kongiganak, Kwigillingok, Kipnuk, and Tununak. Coastal flooding is likely over the weekend from the morning of Saturday, Sept. 14 through the night of Sunday, Sept. 15.

Water levels could rise between 2 feet and 5 feet above the normal highest tide line this weekend, with the highest water levels possible during high tide, which will be between 8 a.m. and noon on both Sept. 14 and Sept. 15.

Newtok residents can expect their tidal cycles to be highest between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Sept. 14, and between 9 p.m. on Sept. 14 and 1 a.m. on Sept. 15.

The weather service is also forecasting strong south to southwest winds from Friday, Sept. 13 through Monday, Sept. 16, with the strongest gusts at 45 miles per hour possible on the night of Sept. 13. A second surge of gusting winds between 30 and 45 miles per hour is possible from the night of Sept. 14 through Sept. 15.

There is a flood watch in effect from the mouth of the Kuskowkim upriver to Bethel through Sunday, Sept. 15. Low-lying areas and tributaries of the Kuskokwim, including Bethel, Napakiak, and nearby tundra villages, should be aware of high water. As of Sept. 13, the weather service said that it is uncertain of the storm system’s strength and the way that high winds may influence potential flooding.